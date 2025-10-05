Busch Light is giving away 19 years’ worth of beer - but there’s a catch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Busch Light is hosting a massive beer giveaway, but there's a catch for customers.

The light beer company is launching a new campaign in honor of the 19th annual release of its Busch Light Hunting Cans, giving fans a chance to win beer money that would last for 19 years.

However, there’s only one way to enter the giveaway: Legally change your name to Hunter.

According to a press release from Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Busch Light, Hunter, which was “a once coveted name, is now in endangered territory, as its popularity has plummeted by 93 percent over the past five years.”

However, contest participants, who must be 21 or over, don’t have to worry about the fees and paperwork to change their name to Hunter, since Busch Light will be covering that cost for the winner.

Busch Light will pay for contest winner’s legal fees to change their name to Hunter ( Busch Light )

To enter the contest, which runs until October 13, people have to look for Busch Light’s Sweepstakes posts on Facebook, X, or Instagram, and comment on them with the hashtags #BecomeAHunter and #Sweepstakes.

The winner will be selected at random on or about October 15, and the prize will be notified via direct message on Facebook, Instagram, or X.

The prize includes a 5,500 prepaid card, which can only be used to buy a 30-pack of Busch Light — or any other product permissible under the card’s conditions — once a month for 19 years. Busch Light will also cover the cost of legally changing the winner’s name to “Hunter.”

“At Busch Light, we know hunters are dedicated, passionate, and always up for the thrill of the chase. Our dedication to our fans is no different, so we’re celebrating our shared love for the great outdoors with not only new Busch Light Hunting Cans, but also a hunt for fans who’d honor the sport by changing their name,” Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing Busch Family & Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement.

“We’ve always met our fans where they already are, like at post-hunt celebrations with cold, smooth Busch Light. It’s how we’ve become the #1 top-selling beer brand in many of the most popular hunting states, including Arkansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin,” she continued.

In addition, Busch Light is gearing up for its most significant private gatherings for people who are either already named Hunter or have changed their name to it in Appleton, Wisconsin. The event, which takes place on November 16, is also for hunting enthusiasts and fans of Busch Light.