Burger King launches new Spongebob menu ahead of film’s release

Burger King is launching a special menu in honor of the new kids' film, The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants.

The animated movie, based on the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants franchise, follows the titular character as he travels to the deep parts of the ocean to face a ghost of the seven seas, The Flying Dutchman. Along the way, SpongeBob is hoping to prove his bravery to his boss, Mr. Krabs.

With the film set to release December 19, Burger King is serving up a special meal for fans, inspired by all the SpongeBob movie characters.

The SpongeBob Menu, which will launch today for a limitied time, includes SpongeBob’s Krabby Whopper, served on a yellow square bun. The burger also comes with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo, and ketchup.

Customers can also dine on Mr. Krabs’ Cheesy Bacon Tots, filled with gooey cheese, savory bacon bits, and fluffy potatoes. The tots are also served in a treasure chest carton, which is the shape of the iconic Krusty Krab restaurant in The SpongeBob SquarePants franchise.

Burger King launches SpongeBob menu with whopper served in yellow bun ( Burger King )

There’s also the Patrick’s Star-berry Shortcake Pie, inspired by Spongebob’s best friend and starfish, Patrick Star. The dessert is a slice of Strawberry shortcake pie, with strawberry and vanilla flavored creamy layers, a crunchy cookie crumb crust, shortcake cookie crumbles, and pink star-shaped sprinkles.

Another sweet treat on the menu is Pirate’s Frozen Pineapple Float: A frozen pineapple flavored beverage topped with tropical flavor cold.

Or, if you want to get all four of the Spongebob themed item, you can get them in the Bikkin Bottom Bunddle, featuring aPineapple shaped Under the Sea Box. In this box, you’d get a medium size float and eight-piece Cheesy Bacon Tots.

For kids, there’s the King Jr. Meal, also served in a Pineapple shaped Under the Sea Box, However, this box comes with one of six collectible SpongeBob toys and a limited-edition SpongeBob crown.

“At Burger King we do partnerships that are fun for the whole family and Oh Jellyfish! Arghh we ready for SpongeBob this month!” Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer for Burger King US&C, said in a statement, shared in a press release about the menu.

“This latest partnership with The SpongeBob™ Movie might just be our most exciting menu yet, with four delicious menu innovations, one-of-a-kind kids toys, and exclusive packaging including two special edition BK crowns.”

Burger King isn’t the only fan-favorite resutarant that’s offering a special menu for a limited time. In honor of the holidays, McDonald’s just launched its Grinch Meal, featuring the new Dill Pickle “Grinch Salt” McShaker Fries.

The fries come in a bag with a side of dill pickle seasoning, allowing the customer to decide how sour they want the dish to be.

Each meal will come with either a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken nuggets in addition to the special fries, a medium-sized drink and one pair of Grinch and McDonald’s themed socks, which will be available in either red, green, blue or yellow.

“The Grinch gets it–the holidays are chaotic, and he’s thrilled to give our fandom permission to embrace their inner Grinch with his festive mischievous meal and spirited socks,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing and customer experience officer of McDonald's USA.