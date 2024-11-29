Bruce Willis: Die Hard actor seen in rare photo after dementia diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bruce Willis has been seen in a rare photograph with his family as he lives with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The 69-year-old retired Die Hard actor was seen smiling at his daughter Scout, 33, as they sat together on the sofa, while his daughter Tallulah, 30, looked up at him from where she was seated on the floor.

In a second picture, Willis is seen touching noses with Scout while holding a plaque that reads “Best Dad Ever”. Tallulah simply captioned the post: “Grateful”.

In February 2023, Willis’s family revealed the Hollywood action star had been diagnosed with FTD, calling the condition “a cruel disease.” It came shortly after Willis had retired from acting due to a brain disorder known as aphasia – a condition that affects speech and language abilities.

FTD is a rare type of dementia that causes problems with behaviour and language, according to the NHS. It affects the front and sides of the brain (the frontal and temporal lobes) and tends to develop slowly and gradually worsen over several years.

Last month, Willis’s wife Emma Heming, opened up about how the disease has affected Willis in his daily life, such as his ability to walk and make decisions.

“For Bruce, it started in his temporal lobes and then has spread to the frontal part of his brain. It attacks and destroys a person’s ability to walk, think, make decisions,” she explained.

Heming said that Willis’s pre-existing stutter meant that it was difficult for doctors to detect early signs of the disease.

“As his language started changing, it [seemed like it] was just a part of a stutter, it was just Bruce,” she said. “Never in a million years would I think it would be a form of dementia for someone so young.”

open image in gallery Willis with his wife Emma Heming, daughter Tallulah and ex-wife Demi Moore at a film premiere in 2008 ( Getty Images )

“I say that FTD whispers, it doesn’t shout,” she continued. “It’s hard for me to say, ‘This is where Bruce ended, and this is where his disease started to take over.’ He was diagnosed two years ago, but a year prior, we had a loose diagnosis of aphasia, which is a symptom of a disease but is not the disease.”

Willis married 46-year-old Heming in 2009, and the pair share two daughters: Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10. The actor shares Scout, Tallulah and eldest daughter Rumer, 36, with his ex-wife The Substance actor Demi Moore.

open image in gallery Willis and his wife Emma pictured in 2019 ( Getty Images for Film at Lincoln )

Heming told Town & Country last month that she doesn’t hide aspects of Willis’s condition from their children Mabel and Evelyn.

“I’ve never tried to sugarcoat anything for them. They’ve grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I’m not trying to shield them from it,” she said, adding that the children “know that Daddy’s not going to get better”.