Brooklyn Beckham’s family were noticeably absent as he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, renewed their marriage vows just three years after their wedding.

On Monday (11 August), the couple shared pictures of the ceremony, officiated by Nicola’s billionaire investor father, Nelson, with the Peltz family front and centre of the nuptials.

Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria, and his three younger siblings – Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20 and Harper, 13 – were nowhere to be seen in the glamorous images, which follows rumours that Brooklyn has distanced himself from the family. Nicola and Victoria have denied there is a rift.

The private event was held at the Peltz family’s estate in Westchester County, near New York, with Nicola wearing a repurposed version of her mother’s Bardot-style wedding dress from 1985 and a tiara.

Pictures from the afterparty showed Nicola, wearing a powder blue gown covered in appliqué butterflies, and Brooklyn surrounded by friends.

Relations between Brooklyn, 26, and his parents have appeared to fray after he married Peltz in a luxurious £3m ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2022, and relocated to Los Angeles.

Nicola, 30, has rarely been pictured with her in-laws since the wedding at which she reportedly refused to wear one of Victoria’s designs.

She later said she had wanted to, telling The Times that Victoria had realised her atelier could not make it in time – so she picked a different designer.

Earlier this year, rumours of a potential feud intensified when Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations, with guests including Tom Cruise, Guy Ritchie and Gordon Ramsay. The Independent has contacted representatives for the Beckhams and for comment.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola have renewed their wedding vows after three years of marriage

In June, Victoria poured cold water on rumours of a rift between the Beckham family and Brooklyn, after she shared pictures of the entire clan alongside their dad, David, for Father’s Day.

She presented a united front by sharing a video of David and Harper, Brooklyn and Cruz sitting arm-in-arm on a sofa, singing “Sherry” by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

While couples typically renew their wedding vows after decades of marriage, it is not known why the Peltz-Beckhams chose to update theirs so early on.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham with Cruz and Victoria Beckham in 2023

Brooklyn and Nicola shared the images of their vow renewal on Instagram with the caption “only love”.

He captioned another post, “forever my girl”, alongside pictures of the couple standing on a stage as they spoke their vows.