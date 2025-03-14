Bride’s sister ‘aggressively’ asks to wear white engagement dress to the wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One bride’s sister wants to wear a white dress to the wedding, even though she’s not the one getting married.

“Can I wear this dress to your wedding? It looks cream in the photo but it’s actually gold,” the sibling asked, according to the bride’s post in Reddit’s Wedding Planning forum.

The soon-to-be wife confessed she never imagined anyone, let alone her sister, would make such a request. “It’s a WHITE DRESS,” she wrote.

Even though her sister already had her wedding, she still wants to wear white and reuse the dress she wore in her own engagement photos.

Not understanding the issue with her request, the sister told the bride, “Why are you being such a stick in the mud? It’s just one dress on one day.”

The bride then responded, “You have many other beautiful dresses. You have many other events. Why this dress on this day?”

With three months before her wedding, the bride hasn’t even picked her own dress for the ceremony yet. So, the fact that her sister has been pestering her about what she wants to wear has been less than helpful.

“My sister is AGGRESSIVELY trying to convince me,” the bride explained before telling her readers: “Any and all advice welcome.”

Several Redditors flocked to the bride’s comments, telling her not to give in and to stand up to her sister.

“I’d stick to your guns and ignore any other texts,” one person suggested, while another agreed: “Best advice right here. Just tell them how it is then ignore their complaints.”

A third wrote: “I swear people forget how to dress themselves for a wedding. Literally the day we got engaged, we had people asking what they should wear! I get they’re excited but please calm down.”

“I don’t understand why people bother asking if they’re just going to get fussy when you tell them no! They asked for permission, you had every right to shut it down,” a fourth reader pointed out.

Meanwhile, one person said: “Ultimately, you can’t control what people wear on your day. You can set a dress code, you can ask that people not wear white, you can tell the people who ask, ‘Is this dress okay’ that it isn’t okay, but if they’re determined to wear what they want, the best thing to do (for YOUR sake) is ignore it.”

In a follow-up post, the bride shared that she had finally bought her dress and had all her alterations done.

As for the situation with her sister, the bride said she’s stopped nagging her.

“My sister has dropped the subject. I have multiple friends offering to keep an eye on the situation for the day of,” she revealed. “And one friend whose job it is to keep a full wine glass with her all night lol. Hopefully I won’t need to update again.”