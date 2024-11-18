Bride spent thousands on wedding photos before realizing tiny detail ‘ruined’ them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One bride was devastated after realizing an unexpected item ruined her wedding photos.

In a viral video, which has now amassed over 7.5 million views on TikTok, Jazmin Thompson revealed the images in question, pointing to the error that cost her extra on top of the wedding photographer’s original fee.

On the day of her nuptials, the bride donned a strapless lace gown and wavy long hair. Her now-husband, Tyler Thompson, wore a tailored suit and red tie.

“When you spend thousands of dollars on wedding photos only to realize,” her on-screen caption read over a black-and-white picture of her speaking at the reception.

The photo then switched to show Jazmin and Tyler holding hands outside. In the image, Jazmin had a black hair tie on her wrist. Unfortunately, the hair accessory was in all the pictures of Jazmin draping her arms over Tyler’s shoulders.

“This is your reminder,” her caption read next to a sad-faced emoji.

open image in gallery Bride accidentally wore a hair tie in all of her wedding photos ( TikTok/@budtenderjazzyy )

As a result of the mishap, she had to pay the photographer $2,500 to edit the hair tie out of the photos.

Speaking to People, Jazmin said she was originally frustrated that no one, including her photographer, told her about the hair tie on her wrist.

“Now it is definitely something to laugh about, but I wish someone would’ve told me sooner,” she noted. The black hair accessory did leave her arm at some point during the occasion but only after all her professional photos had been taken earlier that day.

“My hair tie did eventually come off because I don’t have photos with it on later in the day but cannot pinpoint when I remembered or who remembered,” Jazmin said.

While Jazmin’s frustration has washed over since seeing the ruined photos, her followers reassured her, arguing it was the wedding photographer’s responsibility to catch the hair tie before taking pictures.

One viewer wrote: “As a PROFESSIONAL photographer- they should’ve noticed it.”

“Not only should the photographer have caught that, they also should have EDITED IT OUT since they missed it,” a second person agreed, while another remarked: “Literally, a bridesmaid should have noticed as well.”

An experienced photographer said: “We should notice those things. Though it also can happen - and when it does my editing hits another level.”

People continued questioning the photographer’s judgment and decision to send Jazmin the pictures without photoshopping the hair tie out.

“Wait. THOUSANDS of dollars and they didn’t remove it in Photoshop?” a perplexed person commented. Meanwhile, a passionate person said: “MY BIGGEST PET PEEVE. I’ve stopped working w/ photographers because they didn’t tell me.”