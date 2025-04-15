Brian Austin Green recovering after undergoing emergency surgery for perforated appendix
Green shared his gratitude for the medical workers during his hospital stay on Instagram
Brian Austin Green is currently in recovery after suffering a perforated appendix.
The 51-year-old actor opened up about his health condition in a video shared on Instagram on Monday. He recalled his early symptoms, noting that he “started feeling some pain” in his stomach last week.
“I ended up going to the emergency room, and I had a perforated appendix,” he said. “Not quite burst but just before.”
According to the U.K.’s National Health Service, a perforated appendix is a serious condition that can lead to complications like an infection of the inner lining of your abdomen, a blockage in your bowel, or a painful build-up of puss.
Green recounted that when he first experienced stomach pain, he visited several emergency rooms near his home but left because they were overcrowded. He eventually ended up at Providence Cedars, located in Tarzana, California.
“They were fantastic,” he said in the Instagram video about the medical workers. “They got me in right away, got me right into surgery. The aftercare was phenomenal. When I tell you every single person that was there was incredibly kind and loving and supportive and helpful, I mean it, every single person.”
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum continued to give a shoutout to the hospital and the people who “worked really hard” to help him.
“So, everyone at the hospital: Thank you so much for everything that you did in taking care of me,” he said. “I’m on the road to recovery. It’s not an easy process. This is my first surgery, first major surgery. I’ve had small ones.”
Green — who was married to Megan Fox from 2010 to 2021 — has previously opened up about his physical health.
In 2023, he revealed he had suffered from stroke-like symptoms for four years that were ultimately caused by his diet. The symptoms, including vertigo and ulcerative colitis, led him to be bedridden for three months and unable to speak, read, or write.
“Nobody could figure it out, all the specialists that I saw,” he explained about his condition during an appearance on the Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast at the time.
However, it wasn’t until a “kinesiology and Eastern medicine” specialist discovered Green had “internal inflammation” from his diet of gluten and dairy that he was able to take control of his health. Green said that he was “fully recovered” from his stroke-like symptoms and that his health has been “100 percent” since then.
Green is a father to five children. He shares son Kassius Lijah, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. The Desperate Housewives alum also shares sons Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 11, and Journey River, eight, with Fox. In June 2022, he welcomed his fifth child, son Zane Walker, with fiancée Sharna Burgess.
