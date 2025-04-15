Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brian Austin Green is currently in recovery after suffering a perforated appendix.

The 51-year-old actor opened up about his health condition in a video shared on Instagram on Monday. He recalled his early symptoms, noting that he “started feeling some pain” in his stomach last week.

“I ended up going to the emergency room, and I had a perforated appendix,” he said. “Not quite burst but just before.”

According to the U.K.’s National Health Service, a perforated appendix is a serious condition that can lead to complications like an infection of the inner lining of your abdomen, a blockage in your bowel, or a painful build-up of puss.

Green recounted that when he first experienced stomach pain, he visited several emergency rooms near his home but left because they were overcrowded. He eventually ended up at Providence Cedars, located in Tarzana, California.

“They were fantastic,” he said in the Instagram video about the medical workers. “They got me in right away, got me right into surgery. The aftercare was phenomenal. When I tell you every single person that was there was incredibly kind and loving and supportive and helpful, I mean it, every single person.”

Brian Austin Green says he went to emergency room ‘just before’ his appendix was about to burst ( Getty )

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum continued to give a shoutout to the hospital and the people who “worked really hard” to help him.

“So, everyone at the hospital: Thank you so much for everything that you did in taking care of me,” he said. “I’m on the road to recovery. It’s not an easy process. This is my first surgery, first major surgery. I’ve had small ones.”

Green — who was married to Megan Fox from 2010 to 2021 — has previously opened up about his physical health.

In 2023, he revealed he had suffered from stroke-like symptoms for four years that were ultimately caused by his diet. The symptoms, including vertigo and ulcerative colitis, led him to be bedridden for three months and unable to speak, read, or write.

“Nobody could figure it out, all the specialists that I saw,” he explained about his condition during an appearance on the Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast at the time.

However, it wasn’t until a “kinesiology and Eastern medicine” specialist discovered Green had “internal inflammation” from his diet of gluten and dairy that he was able to take control of his health. Green said that he was “fully recovered” from his stroke-like symptoms and that his health has been “100 percent” since then.

Green is a father to five children. He shares son Kassius Lijah, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. The Desperate Housewives alum also shares sons Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 11, and Journey River, eight, with Fox. In June 2022, he welcomed his fifth child, son Zane Walker, with fiancée Sharna Burgess.