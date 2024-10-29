What are ‘boo baskets’? Latest Halloween TikTok trend sparks debate among parents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Boo baskets have taken families by storm this Halloween.

If you follow any influencers or seasonal content creators, you’ve likely seen these cropping up all over your feeds. The “boo basket” – originally a spooky take on Secret Santa – would consist of a basket or bucket filled with candy and a smattering of plastic trinkets left on a neighbor’s doorstep along with notes that said, “You’ve been BOOed!” In turn, the neighbor would have to “boo” the next person.

However, the trend has evolved into a social media staple – a “here’s a seasonal surprise!” that’s as much a holiday token as the obligatory Halloween couples costume. With there now being over 82,000 videos tagged #boobasket on TikTok, the trend has clearly seen a steady increase in popularity. If you were to scroll through your Explore page or FYP, you’d see a stream of posts listing “husband-approved” boo-basket fillers as well as videos featuring women sharing their latest “boo haul” and nudging men to get their “boo” on.

Then, parents hopped onto the trend, typically gifting their children anything from Madlib’s books and bubble wands to filling them up with hot-ticket items like Stanley cups, Uggs, and iPhones. Parents have increasingly used the trend as an opportunity to show off how on social media, and many parent groups are unhappy as a result.

In parenting Reddit threads and Facebook groups, boo baskets have sparked a lively debate, with some parents groaning at the thought of yet another parenting obligation. Critics call the trend just more “needless consumerism,” pointing to the billions Americans already spend on Halloween, averaging over $100 per person. With costs already piling up for trick-or-treat candy, hayrides, pumpkin patches, and costumes, many parents feel boo baskets simply aren’t worth the added hassle.

“I enjoy boo baskets because my kids have fun with them,” mother Rachel Zawada explained to Today. “But it feels like one more thing in an ever-growing list of October to-dos.”

Others, however, jumped to defend the boo basket trend, pointing out there’s nothing wrong with a little “spooky family fun.” From pumpkin-themed goodies to non-candy options, there are plenty of ways to make boo baskets a fun tradition without turning them into a stressful task.

Lifehacker adds that overspending can quickly drain the joy from putting together a boo basket, turning what should be a thoughtful gesture into a budget-busting chore. By setting a spending limit, parents and couples alike can enjoy the seasonal spirit without feeling pressured to outdo their upcoming holiday gifts