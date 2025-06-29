Over 143,000 pounds of bologna products recalled due to labeling error

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gaiser’s European Style Provision Inc. has recalled over 143,000 pounds of its bologna products over a misbranding error.

On Friday, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced in a report that the company based in Union, New Jersey, is recalling 143,416 pounds of ready-to-eat bologna products due to a misbranding error.

The recalled products specifically contain meat or poultry source materials that are not listed on the products’ labels.

The affected bologna items were produced between March 20 and June 20, 2025, and have the establishment number “EST. 5385” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

The recalled products are:

Vacuum-packed packages of “FAMILY TREE BOLOGNA VEAL” containing undeclared pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “BABUSHKA’S RECIPE CHICKEN BOLOGNA” containing undeclared pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “FANCY BOLOGNA” labeled with pork as an ingredient but containing undeclared beef and chicken.

Vacuum-packed packages of “GAISERS RUSSIAN BRAND DOKTORSKAYA BOLOGNA” containing undeclared beef.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “GAISERS BOLOGNA VEAL” containing undeclared chicken and pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “GAISERS TURKEY BOLOGNA” containing undeclared chicken and pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “CHICKEN BOLOGNA KYPOYKA PABA” containing undeclared pork.

The misbranding error was first discovered when FSIS was notified by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of a complaint received through the OIG’s hotline.

There have currently been no reports of illness as a result of consuming the recalled products.

Customers who may still have any of the affected bologna products are urged to throw them away or return them to their place of purchase in exchange for a full refund.

The news of the recall comes around one month after Post’s Honey Bunches of Oats cereal was recalled because it may be contaminated with metal.

Post Consumer Brands issued a voluntary recall on 5,376 cartons of Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds on May 28, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall was classified as “Class II” on June 12, meaning it is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” per the FDA.

The last two years have seen an alarming and unexplained rise in recalls. In 2024, approximately 300 food recalls were issued, with those recalls being linked to nearly 1,400 illnesses, a Public Interest Research Group report revealed.

Out of the 1,400 illnesses, 487 people became sick enough to require hospitalization, and 19 people died. While those numbers are still low when weighed against the entire U.S. population, they are also double the number of hospitalizations and deaths from foodborne illnesses in 2023.