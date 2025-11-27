Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Black Friday: What time do stores open across the US?

Black Friday always takes place on the day after Thanksgiving

Brittany Miller
Thursday 27 November 2025 17:30 EST
Comments
Black Friday is widely seen as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, when shoppers hunt for major discounts the day after Thanksgiving.

Many retailers now launch early deals online, though the biggest discounts still arrive between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, both in-store and on the web.

For those who do enjoy stepping out from behind a computer or phone screen to take in the holiday atmosphere and music at a local mall or shopping area, some retailers are offering exclusives to get them through the door. A number of stores that were closed on Thanksgiving reopen early Friday as retailers work to kick the holiday shopping season into high gear.

Here are the Black Friday store hours for some prominent national chains.

Best Buy

Some retailers have launched their Black Friday deals ahead of the physical day
Some retailers have launched their Black Friday deals ahead of the physical day (Getty Images)

Best Buy stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco

Costco stores will open at 9 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods stores lists its hours as 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Black Friday, but says on its website that hours may vary by location and to check with your local store for specific hours.

Home Depot

Home Depot stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at the store’s regular hours. Specific closing hours may vary by store.

JCPenney

JCPenney stores open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday
JCPenney stores open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JCPenney stores will open at 5 a.m.

Kohl’s

Most Kohl’s stores will open at 5 a.m.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s will open at 6 a.m.

Macy’s

Macy’s stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hours vary by location.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club stores will be open during their regular hours.

Target

Target stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at their regular time.

Walmart

Walmart stores will open at 6 a.m.

Additional reporting from The Associated Press

