Bhad Bhabie’s mom responds to accusations her daughter is faking her cancer diagnosis

Bhad Bhabie’s mom has responded to critics accusing her daughter of lying about her cancer diagnosis.

On November 7, the 21-year-old music artist – real name Danielle Bregoli – opened up about her health after fans commented online that she appeared to have lost a significant amount of weight.

In an Instagram Story, Bregoli tried to silence any further speculation about her appearance.

“I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me loose weight [sic],” the rapper wrote. “I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running [with] the worst narratives.”

The Independent has contacted Bregoli for a comment.

Bregoli neglected to share any further details about her diagnosis, prompting many social media viewers to question whether she was being truthful. One person on X thought she might not have intended to write “cancer medicine.”

Bhad Bhabie opened up about her cancer diagnosis on November 7 ( Instagram / Bhad Bhabie )

“Where the follow up… cause i SERIOUSLY hope she didn’t intentionally not intentionally use the wrong wording,” they said, while other skeptics continued to accuse her of being on weight loss drug Ozempic.

Shortly after Bregoli took to her Instagram Story, Perez Hilton posted on his social media, relaying her message and adding his opinion.

“I don’t know if she’s lying,” Hilton proclaimed.

“I’m not claiming she’s lying. I’m just… knowing how these types of people operate, I wouldn’t put it past her to do something like this for attention,” he continued.

Following the accusations, Bregoli’s mom Barbara has now spoken out, defending her daughter with a profanity-filled response.

Barbara exclaimed in a video on her social media page on November 8: “I’m pretty heated right now. And I’m pretty heated at Mario, aka Perez Hilton for going on YouTube and talking about my daughter going on her Instagram story and talking about her having cancer. How dare you? I pray to god that one of your children never gets cancer.

“I’ve had it twice. How dare you say my daughter’s faking this, you vile piece of no good s*** say my daughter will lie about something like that.

In a follow-up video, Hilton admitted he was wrong for “delicately” questioning the validity of Bregoli’s health update. “Bhad Bhabie really does have cancer, says her mother,” his on-screen caption read.

“I’m raising my hand. I was one of the people that tried to delicately pose the question, ‘Is it possible that Bhad Bhabie is lying about having cancer for attention?’” Hilton added. “I think that was a valid question. Her mother, however, disagrees.”

Barbara rose to fame alongside her daughter after the internet star coined her trademark phrase, “Cash me outside, how ‘bout that?” during a 2016 appearance on Dr Phil.

In March 2024, Bregoli welcomed her first baby, daughter Kali Love, with her boyfriend Le Vaughn.