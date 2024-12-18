Bhad Barbie claims Alabama Barker stole her boyfriend in since-deleted post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bhad Bhabie has accused Alabama Barker of stealing her boyfriend.

On Tuesday (December 17) the rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, posted on his Instagram Story that the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis got in the middle of her relationship with Le Vaughn who she has been dating since 2020.

“@alabamaluellabarker took my man,” the since-deleted Story read. “I told [Le Vaughn] next time I catch you. You gon b with them!” Bregoli then went on to claim that she was no longer in a relationship, as she had written, “single.”

Barker then responded to the accusation in her own Instagram Story on Tuesday as she claimed Le Vaughn had been contacting her for over a year. She said she did not know that the two of them were in a relationship, claiming Le Vaughn — who is also the father of Bregoli’s nine-month-old daughter Kai Love — lied about his name.

“I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man,” her statement read.

She wrote she felt she had to address the situation because of “the way this situation has been misrepresented and the damage it has done to my character.” Barker claimed the feud had only been started as a way to “distract” from her single “Vogue” and “someone is upset by my success.”

Barker (right) claimed that she never dated Bhad Babie’s boyfriend ( Getty Images )

The news comes just one month after Bregoli responded to fan concerns about her weight and health, claiming her cancer medication was making her lose weight.

“I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me loose weight [sic],” she wrote on her Instagram Story last month. “I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running [with] the worst narratives.”

The OnlyFans model did not further explain any details regarding her diagnosis, leading celebrity blogger Perez Hilton to suggest that she might not have been truthful about her condition.

“I don’t know if she’s lying,” Hilton said on his YouTube channel.

“I’m not claiming she’s lying. I’m just… knowing how these types of people operate, I wouldn’t put it past her to do something like this for attention,” he continued.

This led to Bregoli’s mother, Barbara, to chime in on her own social media page to defend her daughter. “I’m pretty heated right now. And I’m pretty heated at Mario, aka Perez Hilton for going on YouTube and talking about my daughter going on her Instagram story and talking about her having cancer. How dare you? I pray to god that one of your children never gets cancer,” she said.

“I’ve had it twice. How dare you say my daughter’s faking this, you vile piece of no good s*** say my daughter will lie about something like that.”

In a follow-up video, Hilton admitted he was wrong for “delicately” questioning the validity of Bregoli’s health update. “Bhad Bhabie really does have cancer, says her mother,” his on-screen caption read.