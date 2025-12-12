The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The best carry-on luggage for 2025, according to a travel writer
These compact cases are big on style and practicality
If you prefer not to check in your luggage when catching a flight, a carry-on bag is a must-have for your future trips. As a frequent traveler, I actively avoid checking in a bag, so I’ve tried and tested my fair share of pieces of luggage.
When it comes to choosing the best carry-on, it should be functional yet stylish and include well-designed compartments, wheels that glide smoothly, and features that make travel easier (such as external pockets for essentials).
Thankfully, there are ample options, including expandable designs that help you squeeze a little extra inside, robust suitcases that can withstand almost anything (sudden downpours included), and soft-side bags with compression straps for on-the-go trips.
Whether you prefer a stylish bag that looks sleek in the airport lounge, an innovative wheeled duffel that’s perfect for business travel, or a surprisingly spacious backpack for your Eat, Pray, Love journey, I’ve left no stone unturned. Keep reading for my favorite picks.
The best carry-on bags for 2025 are:
- Best overall — TravelPro platinum elite carry-on spinner: $368, Amazon.com
- Best budget carry-on bag — Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner wheel carry-on: $72.20, Amazon.com
- Best durable design — Monos carry-on pro: $295, Monos.com
- Best backpack — Rei Co-op trail 40 pack, women's: $104.29, Rei.com
How I tested
I’ve taken these bags on planes, buses, and subways to find out how easy and practical they are to travel with. The carry-ons have tackled cobblestone streets, dirt roads, busy sidewalks, stairs, and more.
I packed the bags using my usual packing cubes. All of the carry-ons tested were packed pretty much to their maximum capacity, then I lifted them over my head to see how easy they would be to store in overhead compartments. The quality of the materials used, the overall design, and the value for money were also considered during testing.
1TravelPro platinum elite carry-on spinner
- Best Overall
- Size 23.5-inch x 14.5-inch x 9-inch
- Weight 7.8lb
- Colors 9
- Capacity 46L
- Why we love it
- Compression features
- Sturdy zippers
- Take note
- The wheels move so smoothly, the bag is prone to rolling away on any sloped surface
TravelPro’s platinum elite carry-on spinner excelled in my tests, so much so that I found it to be the best carry-on.
I recently took this suitcase on a four-day trip where I ultimately returned with far more items than I left with. To my surprise, the TravelPro was able to fit seven outfits, a fluffy towel, a pair of running shoes, a dry bag, multiple tote bags, a notebook, a large hardcover book I received as a gift, and assorted small items such as hand sanitizers and sunscreen.
I’m used to sitting on my Monos carry-on to make it close, but the TravelPro zipped up easily even when I stuffed it pretty much to the maximum (the zippers still felt sturdy, even when under strain). While I initially assumed I’d make more use of the exterior pockets, I didn’t use them at all, so they might prove to be superfluous for many travelers.
2Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner wheel carry-on
- Best Budget carry-on
- Size 22-inch x 13.5-inch x 9-inch
- Weight 6lb
- Colors 24
- Capacity 38.3L
- Why we love it
- Inexpensive
- Good capacity
- Take note
- It’s not the toughest bag on the market
This was my go-to travel bag for about four years. It can hold about 10 days’ worth of clothing and shoes, thanks to the zippered pocket on one side and the elastic strap on the other.
It fits easily in overhead compartments, it’s lightweight, and, best of all, it’s inexpensive. Currently, Amazon lists it at about $80, but it must be said, you get what you pay for. After a couple of years of heavy use, one of the wheels snapped off. I liked the bag so much, I repurchased it, only to have the handle break. Despite these incidents, I still recommend it, especially if you’re an infrequent traveler who only needs a carry-on once or twice a year. I’m willing to bet if you don’t routinely overpack it or bang it up staircases, you won’t encounter the issues I did.
3Away carry-on flex
- Best For built-in organization
- Size 21.7-inch x 14.4-inch x 9-inch
- Weight 7.9lb
- Colors 10
- Capacity 39.8L-44.6L
- Why we love it
- Generous capacity
- Thoughtful organization features
- Take note
- When fully expanded, it may exceed some airline size requirements for carry-ons
I was genuinely surprised by how much I could fit inside Away’s carry-on flex. Seven days’ worth of outfits, including a pair of running shoes and two bulky sweaters, were squeezed inside, and that was without using the bag’s expansion capabilities. Once I used the expansion zipper for extra space, I easily added five more dresses (including two thick knitted numbers). I think if you pack thoughtfully, this bag could accommodate two weeks’ worth of clothing.
It has multiple mesh pockets and a compression panel inside, to help you organize your items and make the most of the available space. The capacity is impressive, and it’s worth the price.
4Monos carry-on pro
- Best Durable carry-on
- Size 22-inch x 14-inch x 9-inch
- Weight 7.8lb
- Colors 13
- Capacity 36L
- Why we love it
- Stands up to frequent travel
- Comes in a range of eye-catching colors
- Take note
- The telescoping handle doesn’t always extend when the bag is overpacked
This has been my go-to suitcase for a few years. I love that the wheels still glide as smoothly as they did when I first got the bag and can move over bumps or uneven surfaces relatively easily. Despite more than two years of heavy use, the bag hasn’t sustained any cracks, broken zippers, disintegrating wheels, broken handles, or any other structural damage. This is pretty impressive, considering I regularly bump the bag down long staircases or accidentally slam it on the ground.
My only gripe is that the telescoping handle sometimes struggles to extend fully when the bag is packed to the max. Additionally, I’ve found the bag scuffs quite easily. The bag does ship with a scuff eraser, but the one time I used it, I wasn’t terribly impressed with the end result. That said, it’s a great all-rounder and has served me exceptionally well.
5Béis the carry-on roller
- Best large capacity carry-on
- Size 22.8-inch x 15.7-inch x 9.8-inch
- Weight 8.36lb
- Colors 14
- Volume 49L-61L
- Why we love it
- Standout color options
- Generous capacity
- Take note
- When expanded, it may exceed airline restrictions
If you spot a stylish person at the airport, the odds are good they’ll be wheeling this suitcase alongside them. The carry-on comes in a range of colors, including fashion-forward neutrals such as camel, maple, black, and olive.
It’s also a great suitcase for those who want to have plenty of outfits when they land at their destination. It can hold up to 61L, far more than any other carry-on on this list. I packed around two weeks’ worth of outfits plus two pairs of shoes in this bag easily, without using the expansion zipper. With the expansion zipper, I was able to fit about six more items, including a few bulky sweaters. This does mean it may be too big to go in the overhead compartment on some airlines, so check the restrictions of the airline you usually fly with before buying this bag. It may be too heavy for some people to lift when packed to the max, too.
6Halfday carry-on garment roller
- Best For special events
- Size 23-inch x 13-inch x 9-inch
- Weight 7.8lb
- Colors 3
- Capacity 41.3L
- Why we love it
- Unique design keeps outfits protected from wrinkling
- Take note
- Only has two wheels
Of all the bags I’ve tested as a travel writer, this one has a unique design. The brand says it “opens into a garment bag, zips into a suitcase”. It has a garment bag built into the exterior, with two hanger loops, plus dedicated shoe pockets, four additional internal pockets, and large external pockets.
My partner and I have attended an out-of-town wedding recently and were both able to bring pretty much everything we needed in this bag, including cocktail outfits, accessories, and a more casual outfit for the day after. So, I’d certainly recommend it if you’re traveling for events or business trips. The only small annoyance is that the bag only has two wheels, so you can’t roll it by your side the way you can with a four-wheeled case.
7The North Face all-weather four-wheeler
- Best Heavy-duty carry-on
- Size 14.25-inch x 9.5-inch x 22.5-inch
- Weight 9.12lb
- Colors 2
- Capacity 24l
- Why we love it
- Exceptionally sturdy
- Limited lifetime warranty
- Take note
- Heavier than other options tested
If you’ve been let down by flimsy bags with broken zippers or wobbly wheels, it’s time to upgrade to The North Face’s all-weather four-wheeler. It has a clamshell design with no zipper — it just snaps shut, with two buckles to hold it in place. It’s also waterproof — I sprayed water on it with a hose, and it didn’t let any moisture through to the clothes inside.
The bag’s design feels rugged, and the extra-wide handle feels particularly sturdy. However, those heavy-duty features make for a bag that’s heavier than ones of a similar size, which is something to consider if you’re going to be stashing it in overhead compartments.
8Rei Co-op trail 40 pack
- Best Backpack
- Size XS/S: H20-inch x W12-inch x D9.5-inch; M/XL: H20.5-inch x W12-inch x D9.5-inch; 1X/4X: 20.5-inch x 12-inch x 9.5-inch
- Weight XS/S: 2lb 9oz; M/XL: 2lb 12oz; 1X/4X: 2lb 14oz
- Colors 3
- Capacity XS/S: 40L; M/XL: 41L; 1X/4X: 41L
- Why we love it
- Spacious
- Less expensive than many carry-ons
- Take note
- It can be a bit bulky and feel unwieldy
Rei’s Co-op trail 40 backpack has taken me across southeast Asia for a month and on a weeklong ski trip to Switzerland, among other journeys. While I generally prefer a roller bag to a backpack, I have to admit this bag’s capacity is hard to beat. Every time I think I’ve maxed it out, I find a little extra room for another pair of leggings or a rolled-up jacket.
I’ve managed to get three full packing cubes (around two weeks of warm-weather clothing or a week of cold-weather layers) inside, along with a pair of running shoes, sandals, a laptop, toiletries, a few extra clothing items, a water bottle, a book, and a small purse in this bag, all at once. Thanks to the waist strap, which takes much of the weight off your shoulders, it’s comfortable to wear over long periods of time. That said, travelers with back issues or certain disabilities may struggle to wear it. It comes in different sizes, and, if buying this bag in person, a Rei employee can help you determine the right fit.
What is the best carry-on bag?
The TravelPro platinum elite carry-on spinner is unexpectedly spacious, well-organized, and a breeze to travel with, and therefore takes the top spot here. It’s lightweight and easy to maneuver through a variety of situations and terrains, but there’s no denying it’s on the pricey side. If you’re looking to spend less, consider the Rockland’s carry-on. It may not be as durable as more expensive options, but it’s still a bargain at less than $60.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
As a travel writer, I spend more time navigating my luggage through airports and hotel lobbies than most people. Where possible, I rarely check a bag, and almost always opt for a carry-on (even for longer trips), so I know which features really are useful. Here, I’ve provided my honest opinions when reviewing a range of carry-on bags to help you find your new favorite travel companion.
