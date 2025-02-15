Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benny Blanco has sparked mixed reactions with his surprise Valentine’s Day gift for his fiancée, Selena Gomez.

The 36-year-old posted a video to Instagram on Friday of the food-themed gift he gave his partner. He started by filming the floor of his bathroom, filled with tortilla chips that lead into the room.

Blanco also used the chips to create the shape of a heart, in between the words “I” and “You” – also made of chips. He then revealed that he filled his bathtub with queso, alongside a bowl of chips sitting on a marble stand.

He ended the video by dipping a chip into the tub of queso, before he documented himself eating the snack. The clip was also set to a new song from his and Gomez’s upcoming album, “Scared of Loving You.”

Selena Gomez said she loved her unusual gift from Benny Blanco ( Getty Images / Instagram )

The music producer expressed how much the “Rare” singer loved the gift, writing in the caption: “When your fiancée isn’t much of a flowers girl.”

Gomez reacted to the bathtub of queso in the comments, responding: “I love everything about this..”

Fans also went to the comments to applaud Blanco for what he got his partner for Valentine’s Day.

“You guys are so cheesy I love it,” one wrote.

“Thank you for treating her the way she deserves, KING!” another wrote, while a third added: “SO real. I love this, the happiness both of you radiate is heartwarming!!”

However, other people made fun of this gift and expressed their disapproval of it.

“I love you both but that’s kinda gross,” one wrote, while another added: “I feel bad for the person who has to clean or drain that all up.”

“Great day for love, bad day to be a plumber,” a third commented.

The Valentine's Day celebration came one day after the couple announced their joint album, I Said I Love You First, which comes out on March 21. Their first song, “Scared of Loving You,” has already been released.

When sharing the news on Instagram, Blanco posted videos from his and Gomez’s album shoot, writing: “I can’t believe I get to spend the rest of my life with you.”

The pair first worked together in 2015, when Blanco co-produced two songs on Gomez’s second album Revival. The two collaborated together again in 2019 for “I Can't Get Enough” with Tainy and J Balvin. The “Fetish” singer confirmed their relationship publicly in 2023.

In December, the pair announced that they were officially engaged, with Gomez revealing a stunning marquise diamond ring set on a gold band accented with tiny diamonds on her Instagram. “Forever begins now,” she wrote in the caption.

They were ​​met with a flurry of excitement from Gomez’s celebrity friends, with her longtime friend Taylor Swift playfully writing: “Yes I will be the flower girl.”

“HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!” Jennifer Aniston gushed, while Emily in Paris star Lily Collins wrote: “Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both.”

Also on Valentine’s Day, Blanco and Gomez’s first-ever joint interview was published. During their conversation with Interview Magazine, they opened up about their future wedding plans, sharing how they’re making Blanco’s Jewish traditions a part of their big day.

When asked if they would have the hora, a traditional Jewish circle dance done at receptions, at their wedding, Blanco said: “Of course.”

Gomez also said that while she doesn’t plan on converting to Judaism, Blanco doesn’t have an issue with that.

“No. We want our kids to have both of our values, both of our morals, and hopefully when we mix them up in a pot they’ll,” the music producer added, before the Only Murders in the Building star chimed in: “Turn out good.”