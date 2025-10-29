Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular BBQ sandwich has been recalled over a potential choking hazard.

E.A. Sween has issued a recall on 127,887 pounds of its Deli Express BBQ Pulled Pork sandwich product, according to a recent report published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The company first announced the recall Saturday due to the potential presence of plastic in the packages, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration noted “can present a choking hazard if swallowed.”

Several consumers reported discovering plastic pieces in the sandwiches, which contain pulled pork made with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce on a sesame bun. The plastic is believed to have come from the barbecue sauce bottles used to produce the prepackaged sandwiches, according to the FSIS report.

Affected products have been sold throughout convenience stores, grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide between January 16 and October 23, 2025. The Department of Defense was among the places where the sandwiches were delivered, the FSIS reported.

Although the stores have been instructed to remove the sandwiches from the shelves and inventory immediately, they may still have been purchased or could be in consumers’ freezers.

The exact consumer lot codes of the affected pulled pork sandwiches can be found here.

Although there have been no reported injuries or illnesses, the FDA reports that any product with the affected lot codes should be considered “potentially contaminated.”

Customers are able to return the pulled pork sandwiches to their place of purchase for a full refund, and are urged to contact E.A. Sween if the product was eaten using the phone number 1-800-328-8184 from Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST.

The recall comes after Hormel Foods issued a recall of nearly 4.9 million pounds of its frozen boneless chicken products distributed to restaurants, cafeterias, and other commercial food outlets, according to the FSIS.

Customers reported finding metal fragments in chicken breast and thigh products. FSIS said Hormel traced the contamination to a damaged conveyor belt used during production. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The affected Hormel Fire Braised chicken products were shipped nationwide to HRI Commercial Food Service, a restaurant supply company, between February 10 and September 19. The products are only sold to food service companies, not directly to consumers.

The full list of affected pack dates can be found on the USDA website.

FSIS advised that any recalled chicken still stored in hotel, restaurant, or cafeteria freezers should be discarded. Hormel stated it has contacted all customers who received the impacted items.

The Austin, Minnesota-based business released a statement saying that “No other Hormel products are affected, and no illnesses or injuries have been reported in association with this recall.”

The news came days after a major recall on more than 140,000 bottles of cholesterol medication was upgraded to a higher risk level.