How bathrobes became this season’s unlikely ‘it’ item thanks to this A-lister

Wearing a bathrobe in public, or a fluffy wrap coat-esque alternative, is no longer a gimmicky ploy for attention or a fashion faux pas, it’s en vogue thanks to one A-lister.

The comfortable garment, typically saved for the confines of home, is hitting the streets and being styled on the runway, transforming the loungewear design into a high fashion “it” item of the season.

Rihanna may not have been the first person to wear a robe out, but she’s certainly the model to turn it into a fresh fad. On September 16, the 36-year-old “Diamonds” singer stepped out in London to celebrate the launch of Fenty Hair UK at Selfridges, a massive department store in the city center. Rihanna opted for an eclectic choice with a whimsical silhouette and an ultra-soft fabric – a pale yellow Jacquemus robe from the brand’s 2024 “La Casa” ready-to-wear collection.

With satin pointed-toe pumps, a diamond anklet, wavy hair, and dangly gold earrings, the mother of two looked warm, luxurious, and chic in her evening outfit that could have been mistaken for a bedtime throw.

Online, fans fawned over Rihanna’s couture robe, identifying her as an “icon” and praising Jacquemus’ Simon Porte for the design. “I mean, she’s an iconnnnn,” one enamored Instagram user wrote, while another said: “Stunning, congrats.”

“Mum is beautiful in jacquemus fw25,” a third viewer commented.

The bathrobe inspired pieces, made from silky wool and spongy shearling, are truly just renditions of the long beloved mid-calf nylon puffer and fur jackets. However, they’re also products of a new fashion movement to make bare bathroom looks a desired style. Gone are the days of leaving the house poised and put together. Now, the point is to appear naturally disheveled (think Charli XCX Brat party girl up until sunrise with runny makeup or a quick morning shower).

Last year, Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna, introduced the $925 “towel skirt,” offering up a fresh take on the “clean girl” aesthetic.

open image in gallery Fendi’s spring 2025 ready-to-wear runway model in an elongated short-sleeved robe ( Getty Images )

Yesterday, Kim Jones celebrated 100 years of Fendi with a spring 2025 ready-to-wear show that paid homage to four generations of women. Amid the sexy sheer and shimmering fringe skirts, Jones, the creative director who’s helmed the house for nine years now, presented elongated collared button-downs, cardigans, micro shorts and buttery short-sleeved robes.

The beige and brown wrap shearling coats were embellished with a thick front tie and side pockets. Models wore see-through sock heels with floral embroidery and carried slouchy pastel wrist bags sealed by the brand’s emblem “FF” insignia.