Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood’s brightest stars arrived in London for the 2025 Baftas – and showed off a whole load of eye-catching red carpet looks in the process.

The biggest names in the film industry opted for high sartorial drama when they descended upon the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday afternoon (16 February) ahead of the ceremony.

The event, which recognises the year’s best films and TV shows, is always a highlight of awards season, and guests pulled out all the stops in sequinned gowns, fashion-forward tailoring and monochromatic outfits.

Here are some of the most striking looks straight from the red carpet…

Gwendoline Christie

open image in gallery Gwendoline Christie at the 2025 Baftas ( PA )

The Game of Thrones and Star Wars actor can always be relied on to make a statement on the red carpet with a bold look, and her Bafta ensemble was no exception. Gwendoline Christie opted for gothic glamour in a high-necked black gown with lace detailing at the shoulders and witchy deconstructed sleeves. Her icy blonde, waist-length hair deserves a moment of appreciation, too.

Molly-Mae Hague

open image in gallery Molly-Mae Hague at the 2025 Baftas ( PA )

The UK’s premier influencing powerhouse made her Bafta red carpet debut wearing a sculptural all-black gown featuring her trademark oversized sleeves. It is more of an avant-garde look than we’ve come to expect from the former Love Island star.

Monica Barbaro

open image in gallery Monica Barbaro at the 2025 Baftas ( Getty Images )

It may be her first time on the awards season circuit, but A Complete Unknown star Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez opposite Timothée Chalamet in the Bob Dylan biopic, has already carved out a reputation as one to watch on the red carpet. This barely-there sequinned number, with its slightly scalloped hem and wavy embellishments, makes her look like a high-fashion mermaid in the best possible way.

David Tennant

open image in gallery David Tennant at the 2025 Baftas ( PA )

The former Doctor Who star is never one to shy away from bold sartorial choices. As he returned to Bafta hosting duties for the second year in a row, David Tennant opted for a long-line jacket with embellished lapels and edges, complete with a bedazzled shirt and tie. Well, it’s certainly more interesting than a tuxedo...

Hannah Dodd

open image in gallery Hannah Dodd at the 2025 Baftas ( Getty Images )

Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd added some intrigue to a classic black dress with an eye-catching bejewelled over skirt. It’s a stellar look well worthy of the diamond of the season.

Kelly Rutherford

open image in gallery Kelly Rutherford at the 2025 Baftas ( Getty Images )

Gossip Girl’s Kelly Rutherford channelled her inner Lily van der Woodsen in a dramatic, sculptural black gown complete with a high-low hem and an unexpected cut-out at the waist. Somehow, the actor even managed to make black opaque tights look red carpet-worthy.

Jeff Goldblum

open image in gallery Jeff Goldblum at the 2025 Baftas ( Getty Images )

The Wicked star looked dapper in a tailcoat paired with a feather-embellished waistcoat and his signature shades.

AJ Odudu

open image in gallery AJ Odudu at the 2025 Baftas ( Getty Images )

You only have to look at the array of incredible outfits AJ Odudu wears to host the Big Brother live shows to know she has superb taste. For this year’s Baftas, she pulled off one of her most sensational looks yet. The presenter looked like a high fashion Princess Leia in this draped, hooded white dress complete with a thigh-high split.

Stacy Martin

open image in gallery Stacy Martin at the 2025 Baftas ( PA )

Another star bringing a touch of mermaidcore to the Royal Festival Hall was actor Stacy Martin, who looked seriously ethereal in a pale green gown dripping with sequins and embellishment.