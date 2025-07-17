Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

CEO faces cheating allegations after being caught in embrace with coworker on Jumbotron at Coldplay concert

Viral footage allegedly caught Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, in an embrace.

Isabel Keane
in New York
Thursday 17 July 2025 12:43 EDT
Comments
CEO spotted cuddling co-worker on Coldplay jumbotron

A tech CEO got caught in an embrace with a coworker on the Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert causing both to flee in embarrassment and sparking cheating allegations.

Viral footage showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, awkwardly jumping out of each other’s arms as they flashed up on a “kiss cam” during the band’s show in Boston Wednesday night, The Sun reported.

In the clip, shared on TikTok by user @instaagrace, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin can be heard saying, “Oh, look at these two” as the camera pans over Byron and Cabot.

Byron, who had his arms wrapped around Cabot, quickly let her go as his coworker covered her face with her hands, and he crouched down, trying to hide from the camera.

“Oh, what...either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Martin quipped as the pair ran away from where they were standing.

Viral video captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, in an embrace at a Coldplay concert in Boston.
Viral video captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, in an embrace at a Coldplay concert in Boston. (@calebu2/TMX)
The video of their reaction has gone viral, as both quickly ran away. It has also spurred allegations of cheating.
The video of their reaction has gone viral, as both quickly ran away. It has also spurred allegations of cheating. (@calebu2/TMX)
Recommended

Byron has been CEO of Astronomer, a New York City-based data orchestration platform that “empowers data teams to bring mission-critical analytics, Ai, and software to life,” since 2023, according to the company’s LinkedIn page.

Meanwhile, Cabot joined the team nine months ago, according to her LinkedIn.

She also purportedly scrubbed her second surname, Thornby, which was in brackets on her social media, according to The Sun.

‘Oh, what...either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,’ frontman Chris Martin quipped as the pair ran away from where they were standing.
‘Oh, what...either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,’ frontman Chris Martin quipped as the pair ran away from where they were standing. (@calebu2/TMX)

The cringeworthy clip took off online Thursday, with hundreds cracking jokes about the awkward situation and speculating that the two were cheating on their spouses.

“lol if they’d have just stuck it out and smiled for the camera this would never have surfaced as virally as it did,” one internet user wrote.

“Their spouses would have left them anyway once they learned of their Coldplay fetish,” another joked.

Another user quipped: “Two rules, never try to hide from the Jumbotron and never run from cops or dogs.”

Astronomer did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in