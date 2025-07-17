CEO faces cheating allegations after being caught in embrace with coworker on Jumbotron at Coldplay concert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tech CEO got caught in an embrace with a coworker on the Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert causing both to flee in embarrassment and sparking cheating allegations.

Viral footage showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, awkwardly jumping out of each other’s arms as they flashed up on a “kiss cam” during the band’s show in Boston Wednesday night, The Sun reported.

In the clip, shared on TikTok by user @instaagrace, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin can be heard saying, “Oh, look at these two” as the camera pans over Byron and Cabot.

Byron, who had his arms wrapped around Cabot, quickly let her go as his coworker covered her face with her hands, and he crouched down, trying to hide from the camera.

“Oh, what...either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Martin quipped as the pair ran away from where they were standing.

open image in gallery Viral video captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, in an embrace at a Coldplay concert in Boston. ( @calebu2/TMX )

open image in gallery The video of their reaction has gone viral, as both quickly ran away. It has also spurred allegations of cheating. ( @calebu2/TMX )

Byron has been CEO of Astronomer, a New York City-based data orchestration platform that “empowers data teams to bring mission-critical analytics, Ai, and software to life,” since 2023, according to the company’s LinkedIn page.

Meanwhile, Cabot joined the team nine months ago, according to her LinkedIn.

She also purportedly scrubbed her second surname, Thornby, which was in brackets on her social media, according to The Sun.

open image in gallery ‘Oh, what...either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,’ frontman Chris Martin quipped as the pair ran away from where they were standing. ( @calebu2/TMX )

The cringeworthy clip took off online Thursday, with hundreds cracking jokes about the awkward situation and speculating that the two were cheating on their spouses.

“lol if they’d have just stuck it out and smiled for the camera this would never have surfaced as virally as it did,” one internet user wrote.

“Their spouses would have left them anyway once they learned of their Coldplay fetish,” another joked.

Another user quipped: “Two rules, never try to hide from the Jumbotron and never run from cops or dogs.”

Astronomer did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.