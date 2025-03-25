Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall, who’s gone viral for his unconventional and incredibly detailed morning routine vlogs, cleverly responded to the frenzy of parodies and memes his videos have sparked.

Over the years, Hall, a former college running back, has built a strong social media following by posting inspirational clips of him working out on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

However, he’s more recently gone viral after he started sharing videos of his unique morning ritual, which often includes him dunking his head into a bowl of ice-cold Saratoga Spring Water and rubbing a banana peel on his face.

Hall’s practices have led to a range of responses online, from mockery to copycats and parodies.

Now, in a new video, the Florida-based “gymfluencer” has made it clear that he’s well aware of the jokes.

Captioned: “The morning routine. Easy routes don’t pay well, get up,” Hall’s Monday video might appear to be yet another vlog. However, upon further inspection, it’s evident that he’s incorporated several references to some of the better-known memes his viral video has spawned.

Again, he shows off his Saratoga Spring Water face dunk and his banana peel face massage — the two elements from his original video that have sent the internet ablaze. At one point, a bottle of his beloved water breaks, leaving glass all over his outdoor space — and his assistant to clean up the mess.

Then, midway through the video, Hall is seen exercising outside. After completing a few dynamic warm-ups and sprints, he leaps into the air with the time stamp reading 7:36 am before switching to 7:40 am when he lands. This is a nod to several reactions of people to his viral video that shows him diving into a pool.

At the end of the video, Hall addressed the online chatter more directly. While seated at the table eating breakfast, he can be seen scrolling through posts about him shared by Drake, The Shade Room and popular YouTuber MrBeast.

Hall’s video, which has since garnered more than 33 million views across Instagram and TikTok, has left viewers tickled, with many finding the humor in his messaging.

“There is literally nothing funnier than this,” one person commented on his TikTok.

“The comedy genre has evolved,” a second added, with a third writing: “Buds dragging the 7:36 to 7:40 meme.”

Hall even reposted an Instagram Story from MrBeast with a screenshot of unread texts from his “Personal Assistant” calling on him to copy many of the actions seen in Hall’s vlog. “I accidentally slept in and missed my morning routine,” MrBeast wrote with a broken heart emoji. Hall responded in the repost: “We all miss, just don’t miss twice in a row Jimmy. Get UP!”