Ariana Grande jokingly shouts out ‘Botox and Juvederm’ while accepting award

Ariana Grande showcased her wicked humor sense of humor while accepting her first major accolade of 2025 at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The Wicked star, 31, received the Rising Star Award from her friend and White Lotus Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge during the ceremony on Saturday, January 4. According to People, Grande began her speech with a nod to their bond, calling Coolidge a “comedic genius whose brilliance has inspired my entire life.”

“You don’t know how much it means to me,” Grande said, before reflecting on her long career in the entertainment industry. “I’ve been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words ‘rising star’ again, so I wanted to start by thanking my two friends: Botox and Juvederm.”

The crowd erupted in laughter as she quipped, “I thought I’d be hearing ‘slightly withering star’ or ‘drooping star’ by now, so thank you.”

Grande also expressed her appreciation for Wicked director Jon M. Chu, whom she called her “fearless leader,” and co-star Cynthia Erivo, whom she described as her “brilliant sister.” Reflecting on her experience portraying Glinda the Good, Grande said, “Being able to play Glinda the Good was not only the honor of my life but it felt like a homecoming.”

Grande shared that comedy has always been a central part of her life, even before her success as a singer. “For those of you who don’t know, I started out in stand-up comedy. My first professional gig was in our living room in Boca Raton, Fla., [to entertain] my grandparents. I was 4 years old, and my mom gave me $5,” she recalled.

“I learned early on that laughter was one of our greatest escapes and I remember the infectious impact that it had, not only on the people in my life, but how it fed me in return,” Grande added. “The past 10 years when I was really focused on music, I really missed that feeling. So it really does feel like the beginning of a new chapter.”

Grande’s performance as Glinda in Wicked: Part One has garnered critical acclaim and multiple nominations, including at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. The film, directed by Chu, stars Grande alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West. Its sequel, Wicked: For Good, will be released on November 21.

Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi praised Grande’s transition from music to film, saying in a statement, “Grande is an iconic global performer, who has seamlessly transitioned to film in her first major starring role, proving herself to be a multifaceted and undeniable talent. This role is certain to be the beginning of the many accolades she will garner throughout her acting career.”

Grande also addressed her well-documented openness about beauty procedures. In September 2024, during a polygraph test led by Erivo, Grande confirmed she had previously received Botox and lip fillers but stopped in 2018.

While denying rumors of other procedures, including a nose job, facelift, and Brazilian Butt Lift, she candidly said she’s “open” to a facelift in the future.

Other honorees at the Palm Springs event included Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, and Timothée Chalamet, rounding out a night dedicated to celebrating multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry.