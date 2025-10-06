Arby’s launches brand new twist on classic nuggets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arby’s is changing how people think of fast-food nuggets.

Starting Monday, the sandwich chain is launching its new “steak nuggets” for a limited time only. A news release for Arby’s describes the nuggets as “tender, juicy, hand-cut bite-sized pieces of steak seasoned with garlic and pepper for a bold, smoky flavor.”

The new item will be available nationwide in three different dishes: a steak nuggets entrée, which comes in a 5 or 9-count pack with Hickory BBQ sauce; a steak nugget sandwich with Havarti Cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun; or a steak nugget bowl, with the pieces sitting on top of white cheddar mac ‘n cheese and crispy onions.

“Who doesn’t love tender and savory steak? But, until now, it’s been inconvenient to eat, particularly on the go,” Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s, said in the news release.

“That’s why we created this new innovative product. Two of America’s favorite foods – nuggets and steak – combined to create Arby’s Steak Nuggets. No knife needed, fork optional.”

open image in gallery ‘Two of America’s favorite foods – nuggets and steak – combined to create Arby’s Steak Nuggets,’ the Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s said in a news release ( Getty Images for Arby's )

The launch of Arby’s new steak nuggets comes a few months after Taco Bell re-launched its Crispy Chicken Nuggets for eight weeks in April. The move followed a December 2024 trial run where the chain sold out of the nuggets in less than one week.

The return of the chicken nuggets was part of Taco Bell’s “journey to become a go-to destination for crispy chicken,” according to a press release at the time.

open image in gallery The steak nuggets will be available for a limited time ( Arby's )

“We’re a taco place doing chicken our own way, and like all our best moments, it’s a little unexpected – because we've never been about following the rules,” Montgomery said in a statement.

“The demand for our nuggets was off the charts, which is why we’re looking at making crispy chicken permanent to give our fans what they are telling us they want.”

When Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets launched and subsequently sold out in December, “roughly 5 million Americans” nationwide had bought the dish, with the nuggets included in “almost one in six orders,” according to the press release.

Taco Bell also added chicken strips to its menu following McDonald’s decision to add McCrispy Strips to its offerings. McDonald’s used the addition of McCrispy Strips to pave the way for the return of the beloved Snack Wrap.