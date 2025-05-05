Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anne Robinson has opened up about the secret to her image aged 80, saying she has “thrown money at her face”.

The former Weakest Link host, known for her ruthless presenting style on the BBC game show, reached the milestone age in September – and credits cosmetic surgery and an active lifestyle for keeping her looking and feeling younger.

“If you look at Jane Fonda, I don’t know, she must be 83, 84, and she’s looking fantastic,” Robinson said of the Hollywood star, who is 87.

“It’s why, when I had a facelift, I immediately said that I’d had one, because I didn’t want people who are my age to think, ‘Why don’t I look like her with no lines?’”

Robinson admitted to The Mirror: “I’ve just thrown money at my face. Not sure it’s working anymore – but not everyone has those options. I have been very lucky.”

The ex-Countdown host also said she thinks about her mortality “a lot”, stating: “What I do is I try to keep fit, and live in the day and be grateful for wonderful grandsons, my daughter and my son-inlaw. And I love clothes. I keep buying clothes, I don’t think, ‘Oh, well, I won’t need any soon.’”

The host also said that she never refuses a “selfie” with fans as she is aware that it’s the public who have kept her employed throughout her life.

“If the people who are stopping me weren’t there, I wouldn’t have had the career I’ve got,” she said, adding: “I’m probably quite unusual like that.”

Robinson hosted The Weakest Link from 2000 to 2012 and became notorious for her scathing remarks directed at the contestants.

open image in gallery Anne Robinson says she has ‘thrown money at her face’ ( Channel 4 )

Her signature presenting style was controversial, with some fans finding her jibes hilarious and others believing the “Queen of Mean” went too far with her comments.

In January, Robinson explained that she decided to take a more brutal approach after meeting “real quizzers” and learning they were “ruthlessly competitive” and ready to criticise one another.

Reflecting on her stint on the show in an interview with The Oldie last year, Robinson said that she would “never be able” to behave in the same way if she was presenting the show now.

“You’d never be able to say all that now,” she claimed. “Half of it would be stamped out.”

open image in gallery Anne Robinson photographed for ‘The Weakest Link' in 2001 ( Getty Images )

“I always thought the contestants would feel short-changed if I were nice,” she added.