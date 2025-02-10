Anne Hathaway delights Super Bowl viewers with enthusiastic jumbotron appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anne Hathaway delighted fans with her enthusiastic cameo on the Super Bowl jumbotron.

The Devil Wears Prada star, 42, was one of several celebrities to attend Sunday night’s (9 February) match at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to see the Philadelphia Eagles dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a 40-22 victory.

Also in attendance were Taylor Swift, who appeared unfussed as she was booed by the crowd, Louis Tomlinson, Jay Z, Paul McCartney – and Kendrick Lamar, who performed at half-time.

Hathaway, an Eagles supporter, could not contain her excitement as she saw her team take the lead.

The Princess Diaries actor, 42, appeared thrilled as she sang along to chants with the Eagles fans and posed whenever the camera panned to her.

Fans watching from home praised Hathaway, who was wearing a green Eagles-themed cardigan over her white knitted shirt, for her unbridled reaction to the game.

“Look at Anne Hathaway!” exclaimed one person on X/Twitter, with another writing: “If Anne Hathaway is an Eagles fan then I’m an Eagles fan, too.”

“My girl Anne Hathaway cheering for the Eagles! I love to see it!!” said a third person.

Someone else wrote: “Anne Hathaway is all in for the Eagles at the Super Bowl, rocking green and cheering Philly to victory.”

Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, attracted a very different reaction from the Eagles fans with the pop star being booed whenever the jumbotron landed on her.

After the “Karma” singer was shown on the big screen, the crowd erupted in boos, which she appeared to be unbothered by, looking over at her friends Ice Spice and the Haim sisters before giving the camera a side eye.

Although Kanye West was not in attendance at the game, the controversial rapper posted a rant about Swift before deleting his X/Twitter account and thanking Elon Musk for allowing him to “vent”.

His posts about Swift at the Super Bowl followed shortly after his antisemitic outburst on social media last week, which led to his account having a “sensitive content warning” label added to it due to his use of offensive slurs.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump became the first sitting president to ever attend a Super Bowl in person, which has largely resulted in a positive reaction from the players and fans.

The US president went on to post on his Truth Social platform about the crowd booing Swift as he shared a post from an account called “Libs of TikTok”, which read “Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed”.