Anna Wintour has waded in following criticism against Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, sponsoring the 2026 Met Gala.

Earlier this month, US Vogue confirmed that the multi-billionaire Amazon founder, currently the third richest man in the world, along with his TV host-turned-philanthropist wife, will serve as the lead sponsors for the 2026 Met Gala. They’ll also fund the accompanying exhibition at the Met’s Costume Institute.

The news drew immediate backlash online, with critics arguing that the newlyweds — who got married in Italy in June — shouldn’t be involved in art and fashion, despite how much money they can offer the 2026 gala. Others made inevitable jokes about attendees ordering their outfits via Amazon’s next-day Prime delivery.

However, Wintour, who has famously chaired the Met Gala since 1995, came to the couple’s defence.

“I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event,” she recently told CNN. “We’re very grateful for her incredible generosity. And she's a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion. So we're thrilled she's part of the night.”

Anna Wintour says she’s ‘thrilled’ that Lauren Sanchez and her husband Jeff Bezos are sponsoring 2026 Met Gala ( Getty Images )

When the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the theme of the Met Gala and accompanying exhibition, “Costume Art,” many people criticized the institution for partnering with Bezos and Sanchez.

“The most excited I have ever been for a MET….. until sponsored by Bezos appears,” one wrote in the comments of the musuem’s Instagram post last week, while another added: “The Metropolitan Museum of Art, SOLD!!! to the highest bidder. How distasteful.”

“Great theme however, stop platforming Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez with art and fashion, two places that these two awful, unfettered capitalists will never belong in, no matter how much money they want to throw around to buy culture they have never cultivated and will never inhabit,” a third person commented.

The latest joint venture for Bezos and Sanchez, who tied the knot in a staggeringly lavish Venice wedding this summer, won’t come cheap. Last year’s Gala cost around $6 million, although that sum is small change when your estimated net worth sits somewhere around the $250 billion mark.

With its theme, the costume exhibition will pair garments with objects from across the museum to show how fashion has long been intertwined with different art forms.

The connections that will be drawn between artworks and garments will range, curators said in a statement, “from the formal to the conceptual, the aesthetic to the political, the individual to the universal, the illustrative to the symbolic, and the playful to the profound.”

In June, Wintour stepped down as US Vogue’s editor-in-chief after leading the publication for 37 years, with editor Chloe Malle taking her place. However, Wintour will remain as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director, keeping her in charge of next year’s Met Gala.