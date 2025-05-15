Anna Camp says relationship with ex-husband Michael Mosley was ‘like a one-night stand that lasted seven years’
The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star was married to the ‘Sirens’ actor for three years, from 2010 to 2013
Anna Camp has reflected on her marriage with actor Michael Mosley just two days after hard-launching her new relationship with stylist Jade Whipkey.
During her May 14 appearance on Penn Badgley’s podcast, Podcrushed, the Pitch Perfect star, 42, likened the three-year marriage, which ended in 2013, to a brief fling.
“I went out and that’s when I met my first husband, we met very young,” she said. “It was like a one-night stand that lasted seven years.”
When Camp was first introduced to Mosley, she said she had just broken up with someone else. She was 21 and living in New York City.
“We grew a lot from 21, he was a little older, but I changed so much,” she said, noting the two are still “pretty close.”
“We both moved from New York to L.A. together. It was really difficult to not be working anymore.
“It was really, really, really hard to see someone who met me at such a young age — I’d just moved to New York, we were like doing our laundry, walking down the street, getting drunk, like hanging out partying — and I wanted to keep that to for the rest of my life because that's what I had imagined,” Camp continued.
On their eventual separation, the You actor said: “That was definitely a heartbreak of mine.”
She added: “He’s great. And we still talk, so it’s not like I don’t ever see him.”
Camp went on to marry her Pitch Perfect co-star, Skylar Astin, in 2016. The two were together for three years before they ultimately divorced in 2019.
Now, the How I Met Your Mother actor is in a new relationship with on-set stylist, Jade Whipkey, who’s worked with the likes of Keke Palmer, Coco Jones, Destiny Rogers, and Lena Waithe.
On Monday, Camp reposted a picture of the two of them, originally shared by Whipkey, on her Instagram Story.
“Her smile is a poem / Her eyes are roses / Her laugh is music for dancing,” Whipkey wrote.
Romance speculation between them has percolated online for a few weeks now, ever since the actor posted a photo of Whipkey holding a glass of wine on her social media.
The caption read: “DATE NIGHT.”
Although the two only just hard-launched their relationship in the last week, they’ve been subtly dropping hints about their romance for months. In fact, Whipkey and Camp appeared in a TikTok video posted by Mr. Big USA, where they discussed the worst dates they’d been on.
When asked what she expected from a guy on the first date, Camp candidly responded: “Well, I don’t expect anything anymore.”
She then pointed to Whipkey and added, “Because I’m dating a woman and it’s great!”
Camp has also posted about her partner on social media. In March, she shared a series of photos on Instagram, one of which showed Whipkey at a restaurant, alongside the caption: “Happiness lately happening.”
Whipkey commented: “Big time happy.”
