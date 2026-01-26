Comedian Andy Dick shares health update after overdose led to rehab stay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Dick has shared that he checked out of rehab and moved into a sober living house after a drug overdose in December.

Less than 50 days after he was admitted into the Palm Springs treatment center following an overdose on the streets of Los Angeles, the 60-year-old comedian said Monday that he will focus on his recovery while living at a facility near Beverly Hills, California.

Dick told TMZ that he plans to take his sobriety journey one step at a time.

The convicted sex offender checked into rehab in early December with the help of his longtime friends Jennifer Gimenez, who was on the show Celebrity Rehab with him, and her husband Tim Ryan. The couple said they secured him a “full ride scholarship offer” for the program, according to TMZ.

Dick has been open about his struggle with addiction throughout the years, and this was not his first intake into a rehabilitation facility. The comedian told Vice in 2016 that he had been to rehab 20 times to deal with drug and alcohol abuse.

Comedian Andy Dick, pictured here in 2012, has entered a sober living facility after admitting to overdosing last month ( Larry Busacca/Getty Images )

Dick’s most recent intake came days after terrifying footage showed him unresponsive on the streets of Hollywood. The disturbing video showed the Ben Stiller Show actor, looking limp and nearly gray, slumped over on a staircase in broad daylight as onlookers tried to wake him.

Eventually, bystanders administered Narcan— a fast-acting drug used to reverse opioid overdoses — as paramedics responded to the scene. Despite first responders offering medical help, Dick reportedly refused to be taken to the hospital.

In the days following the scary scene, Dick did an interview with TMZ where he insisted, while surrounded by his concerned friends, that he would not be going to rehab. During the interview, he admitted that he had overdosed on crack cocaine after meeting a man “going through s***” who offered him the drug out of some tin foil.

He then later told the outlet that he had changed his mind and decided to seek treatment, crediting Gimenez and Ryan with “saving” his life.

Dick rose to fame doing improv comedy and stand-up gigs before landing TV show gigs like NewsRadio and Less Than Perfect. He also briefly appeared in two failed MTV series: sketch comedy series The Andy Dick Show and a reality show called The Assistant.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.