Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

American Airlines successfully landed its longest direct flight in history.

On October 28, Flight AAL7 arrived at Brisbane Airport at 4:57am AEST after departing from Dallas-Fort Worth International on Saturday at 9:57pm CDT.

The Boeing 787-9 flew 8,300 miles in about 16.5 hours, landing 33 minutes earlier than the estimated arrival time, according to American Airlines and FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

American Airlines organized a livestream on Brisbane Airport’s YouTube to document the momentous occasion that saw the large aircraft safely land on the tarmac through a camera on the runway. The Australian airport’s video attracted over 12,000 viewers.

Upon arrival, in-flight crew members stuck one American flag and one Australian flag outside the cockpit, signaling the completed connection between the two countries. American Airlines would not reveal the total number of passengers on the flight; however, there were reportedly three pilots, one relief captain, and 11 flight attendants present.

During the livestream, Peter Doherty, a spokesperson for Brisbane Airport, excitedly reported the landing. “Look at that! It’s fantastic,” he exclaimed. Per the airport’s report, Flight AAL7 is the longest flight that’s taken off and landed in their network.

open image in gallery American Airlines landed its longest-ever direct flight after 8,300 miles in 16 and a half hours ( American Airlines )

Speaking to USA Today, Gert-Jan de Graaf, the Australian airport’s CEO, said: “Today’s arrival of American Airlines from Dallas-Fort Worth is a landmark moment for Brisbane and Queensland.

“They say there are few things bigger than Texas. Well, Queensland is three times bigger than Texas, but we share industries like agriculture, energy, biotechnology and advanced manufacturing,” Graaf continued. “From the Lone Star State to the Sunshine State, this new connection between two hubs unlocks incredible potential on both sides of the Pacific.”

Following this success, the airline will now be offering the direct flight five times a week in both directions. Come December, American Airlines will be increasing the frequency to support the same travel every day until the end of March.

open image in gallery Passengers aboard the flight were given gift bags full of treats for the momentous landing ( American Airlines )

An American Airlines representative was enthusiastic about the triumph and the potential unlocked moving forward.

“This service from American’s largest hub will give DFW customers nonstop access to Brisbane and the state of Queensland’s sensational coastlines, world-famous zoos, vibrant cultural scene and 280 days of sun every year,” they told The Independent.

“Additionally, as part of the American–Qantas partnership, customers will be able to connect to nearly 70 destinations across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific — more than any other partnership,” they continued.

The airline representative also revealed that passengers aboard Flight AAL7 were given a stuffed koala toy, a postcard, and a voucher for Brisbane’s Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary. However, future travelers will not receive the same celebratory presents.