Curling irons sold on Amazon recalled after multiple burn injuries reported

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over 350,000 curling irons have been recalled due to a burn hazard.

J & D Brush is recalling its Bio Ionic One-Inch-Long Barrel Curling Iron due to reports of the curling iron barrel detaching.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the issue has been reported by more than 250 consumers, including six who received minor burns.

The model to look out for is the LXT-CL-1.0 with a date code between 0722 and 1223.

The curling iron was sold on Amazon and Bioionic.com. In-store and online at Salon Centric, Ulta, Sephora, and Nordstrom and in salons and beauty supply stores across the U.S. from August 2022 through July 2024 for about $165.

open image in gallery J & D Brush has recalled its Bio Ionic One-Inch-Long Barrel Curling Iron ( CPSC )

An additional 3,000 of the affected products were sold in Canada.

Consumers should stop using the recalled curling iron right away, unplug it, and contact Bio Ionic to register for a free replacement. They will be instructed to cut off the plug and return it to the company using a prepaid shipping label.

To contact Bio Ionic, call 877-853-9627 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email longbarrelsupport@bbicompany.com. Consumers can also visit the Bio Ionic website and click "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the homepage for more information. The recall number for the curling irons is 26-046.

The news comes as a recall on more than 140,000 bottles of cholesterol medication has been upgraded to a higher risk level.

In September, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Enforcement report announced that Ascend Laboratories was recalling bottles of its Atorvastatin Calcium Tablet due to “failed dissolution specifications.”

However, as of October 10, the recall was declared a Class II, which is a situation “in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” per the FDA.

The recall affects tablets that were distributed nationwide, in 90-count, 500-count, and 1,000-count bottles. Bottles have Expiration Dates up to February 2027.