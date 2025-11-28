Amazon recalls children’s pajamas over ‘serious risk of injury or death’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon is the latest company to be hit by a recall during the busiest shopping season of the year.

Just days after another product sold by the company — the Play Yards infant play pen — was recalled, a similar notice has been issued for a pajama set.

According to a new notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Mallimoda Children’s Pajama Sets violate “mandatory standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious injuries or deadly burn hazard to children.”

Over 2,000 sets of pajamas are affected by the recall, which was initiated November 20. Pajama sets contained a long-sleeved, button-up shirt with a front pocket and matching pants in various colors, including gray/pink, blue, gray/purple, and light green, and were sold in sizes 3/4T through 13/14 years — all of which are affected by the recall.

The two-piece sets, which retailed for about $31, were sold by Amazon from May 2021 through October 2025.

open image in gallery Mallimoda Children’s Pajama Sets have been recalled due to a potentially deadly burn hazard ( Courtesy of United States Consumer Product Safety Commission )

open image in gallery Pajamas sold on Amazon have been recalled ( AFP/Getty )

While no injuries have been reported, customers who have purchased the pajamas should contact Mallimoda via email at mallimodarecall@hotmail.com for a full refund. In the meantime, shoppers are urged to cut the pajama sets in half and email photos of the shredded garments along with their name and “Recall Proof” as the subject of the email.

The pajama recall comes days after the infant playpen notice was shared.

That product, Play Yards, has been marketed and sold on Amazon since March for between $100 and $110. It was manufactured in China by Guangzhou Tinger Trading Co., Ltd., doing business as Anna Queen.

According to the recall notice, the products violate the mandatory standard for play yards, and infants using the product could become trapped under the mattress or between the side of the play yard and the mattress, creating a potentially fatal suffocation hazard.

The recalled play yard model can be identified by the Model number P700 and a production date of 202503, both found on the packaging and removable tag. The play yard features white fabric-covered top rails decorated with a multi-colored print showing bear faces, paw prints, and the word “bear.”

The CPSC says that about 70 units of the play yard are included in the recall.

As of the announcement, no injuries had been reported in connection with the product.

Consumers who purchased the product are being urged to stop using it immediately, disassemble the fabric cover from the frame, cut up the mattress pad and cover, and dispose of the pieces, in order to avoid resale or reuse.

To receive a full refund, owners must send a photo of the destroyed product to the seller at tingerservice@outlook.com.