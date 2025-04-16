Amanda Bynes joins OnlyFans — but shares warning over $50 subscription

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amanda Bynes has announced her new OnlyFans account.

The former Nickelodeon star, 39, shared the link to her page on her Instagram Story on Monday. However, she made it clear isn’t planning on posting any “sleazy” content for her subscribers, who pay a $50 monthly fee.

“I’m on OnlyFans now!” she wrote. “Disclaimer: I’m only doing OnlyFans to chat with my fans through DMs. I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join.”

OnlyFans is widely used as an adult site where creators post NSFW videos and photos for subscribers. However, people can still use it to post non-sexual content.

Bynes rose to fame as a teen, starring in the hit Nickelodeon program All That from 1996 to 2000. She later received her own sitcom on the network, The Amanda Show, featuring Drake Bell and Josh Peck.

She went on to star in a slew of hit rom-coms throughout the early 2000s, including What a Girl Wants, She’s the Man, Hairspray, and Easy A.

open image in gallery Amanda Bynes says she’s using her OnlyFans to connect with fans ( Getty Images )

The Sydney White star’s personal and professional affairs were managed under a conservatorship for years following her detention in July 2013 after she allegedly started a small fire in a stranger’s driveway. She was hospitalized for 72 hours, during which her parents initiated the conservatorship process.

The conservatorship was extended several times, including in September 2021 for another two years at the request of Bynes’s conservator and mother, Lynn. However, in 2012, Ventura County Judge Roger Lund officially terminated the conservatorship, as it was “no longer needed or required.”

While Bynes is no longer acting, she did co-host an art show and clothing pop-up in Los Angeles with designer Austin Babbit in December of last year.

open image in gallery Amanda Bynes says she won’t share ‘sleazy’ content on her OnlyFans ( @amandapandapandapanda1 / Instagram )

Bynes’s friend Liam Poulsen shared a photo with her from the event on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Congratulations, Amanda, on your beautiful art show. This is an incredible turnout. Thank you, Austin, for everything.”

Bynes is not the only mainstream celebrity to join OnlyFans in recent months.

In March, Harry Potter star Jessie Cave revealed that she was launching her account, which will include “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff.” She also noted that she was making the page, which was “not a sexual one,” for financial reasons.

“One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc,” she wrote on her Substack. “My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”