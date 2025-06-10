Alex Cooper’s net worth: How the Call Her Daddy host built a multi-million-dollar empire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Since the launch of her headline-making podcast, Call Her Daddy, Alex Cooper has become one of the highest-paid podcasters in the world.

On Tuesday, Hulu released a two-part documentary, Call Her Alex, which follows her preparing for her first tour. In the documentary, Cooper reflects on the pivotal experiences she had before and during her rise to fame.

Cooper and her former roommate, Sofia Franklyn, originally started the podcast in 2018, when it was owned by Barstool Sports.

However, Franklyn left the show following contract disputes with Barstool owner Dave Portnoy in 2020. Cooper carried on the podcast by herself for another year before securing a multi-million-dollar deal with Spotify.

Cooper’s candid discussions on taboo topics resonated with millions, making her podcast one of the most popular on the platform.

open image in gallery Alex Cooper is one of the most listened-to podcasters in the world ( Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )

Call Her Daddy has only expanded further since then, with nearly five million downloads per episode. Every week, Cooper shares her interviews with major A-listers, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, model Hailey Bieber, singer Demi Lovato, and more.

Cooper is now at the height of her career after signing an even bigger contract with Sirius XM in 2024.

Here’s everything we know about Cooper's success, from how much she’s made through her podcast to what she’s said about her finances.

How much has Alex Cooper made with ‘Call Her Daddy’?

When Cooper left Barstool Sports in 2021, she signed a three-year agreement with Spotify, bringing Call Her Daddy to the music streaming service. According to Variety, that deal was worth $60 million — Spotify’s biggest deal for a woman-led podcast at the time.

In 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that Cooper was the highest-paid female podcaster on the platform, with an annual salary of $20 million.

In August 2024, she signed a $125 million, three-year deal with SiriusXM to replace Spotify as her distribution and advertising partner. The deal also included rights to every existing and future show in Cooper’s Unwell Network, which she owns with her husband Matt Kaplan, such as Hot Mess, Pretty Lonesome, Boyfriend Material, and upcoming titles.

open image in gallery Cooper signed a $125 million deal with SiriusXM in 2024 ( Getty )

In October 2024, Forbes ranked Cooper as No. 8 on its Top Creators list, noting that she brought in $22 million from her endeavors.

According to the finance magazine, Cooper also sold $800,000 worth of Call Her Daddy merchandise within three days of its release in November 2020.

What are Alex Cooper’s partnerships and endorsements?

Since her rise to fame as a podcast host, Cooper has signed some major partnerships with brands like Jimmy Choo and Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company, Skims.

Last year, she partnered with Peacock and hosted a watch party for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Her series was titled Watch with Alex Cooper, with special guests at the games offering their commentary and insight.

In March, Cooper’s network, Unwell, announced its collaboration with the National Women’s Soccer League. The collaboration made Drink Unwell, the network’s beverage line, the official partner of the professional soccer league.

“This felt like the perfect fit for Unwell as we remain committed to not only supporting our community but celebrating women who are doing incredible things,” Cooper said in a press release at the time.

open image in gallery Alex Cooper appears in a new two-part documentary, ‘Call Her Alex’ ( Disney )

During an April 2025 appearance on reality star Harry Jowsey's Boyfriend Material podcast, Cooper claimed she once turned down $8 million for a brand deal because she didn’t “stand by it.”

“I just like didn’t believe in putting my face next to it,” she said. “I think it’s important to say no to s***, because then you just lose your f***ing credibility.”

Her property portfolio

Cooper bought her Los Angeles estate for $10.7 million in 2022, according to Architectural Digest. The property, located in Studio City, consists of two separate houses on two separate parcels.

The largest of the two houses is 5,300 square feet, while the smaller guesthouse is about 1,600 square feet. In total, the two homes have six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.

Months after announcing her SiriusXM deal, Cooper revealed that she also bought a home for her mother and father in Los Angeles, since they were moving out of her childhood home in Pennsylvania.

“​​To be able to go to my parents… and be like, 'I want to buy you guys a house and I want to do this for you. And I’m so excited to be able to do this for you, and I want nothing in return. I just want your happiness and I want you guys to enjoy it and thrive and maybe babysit sometimes if I have kids. It’s such a cool feeling,” she said during a December episode of Call Her Daddy.

What has she said about her financial success?

Cooper has spoken openly about her SiriusXM deal and her financial success. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October, she said that while the money from the network was a big deal, it wasn’t the only reason she agreed to work with them.

“Don’t get me wrong, it is life-changing. You want to make money off the product that you’re spending so much time on. But I started making content when I was five years old. I wasn’t hoping for a paycheck. I just wanted my friends to feel something from the videos I was showing them,” she said.

“So I think it’s incredible that the money has come, but I chose Sirius because there is a lot of opportunity to go to different places and grow Call Her Daddy into something bigger,” she added.