Alex Consani insisted “change is possible” after becoming the first transgender woman to win Model of the Year at the 2024 British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards.

Last night (December 2), the 21-year-old, who stormed almost every runway from Chanel to Stella McCartney this past year, took home the coveted accolade at the annual ceremony in London.

Dubbed this generation’s “people’s princess,” the title comes as no surprise to Consani’s fans who’ve been following her journey from TikTok, where she’s amassed a community of four million followers, to the top of the fashion world.

In her acceptance speech, the New York-based trendsetter said the recognition was a “big step in the right direction.”

“I’m the first trans woman to win this award,” she said. “But I can’t accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the Black trans women who really fought for the space I’m in today — Dominique Jackson, Connie Fleming, Aaron Rose Phillips and countless more who fought for the space that allowed me to flourish today.

“Now, more than ever, it’s an important conversation that should be had about how to truly support and uplift one another within this industry, especially those who have been made to feel insignificant,” she continued.

“Because change is more than possible — it’s needed.”

open image in gallery Alex Consani thanks her supporter for sending her love after winning Model of the Year ( Instagram/Alex Consani )

Consani accepted her spiral trophy from body activist and model Ashley Graham and Nava Mau, the latter of whom became the first transgender woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series this year.

open image in gallery Alex Consani poses with her Model of the Year fashion award ( Instagram/Alex Consani )

The other nominees for Model of the Year included Anok Yai, Liu Wen, and Alva Claire.

Consani spoke about cultivating a community in the fashion industry with Who What Wear during Pride Month celebrations earlier this year.

“When we talk about community in fashion, for me, that’s just representing everyone authentically. It’s very obvious if you look at it, but it’s easy to get wrapped up in the pussy c*** and miss the fact that there are so many people, especially in my community, who are missing,” she said of the industry’s lack of diversity.

Consani said she was aware of her identity from a young age. But it wasn’t until her mom sent her to a summer camp for trans youth did she realize she wanted to pursue modeling. She was just 13 years old when she signed with Slay Model Management, a company that prioritizes the talents of young trans models.

“Having that title (of being the youngest-ever signed trans model) on my chest pushed me to work harder and strive more in my career,” she told the outlet.

“I go to work now, and I’m always reminded of those times when I was doing it for free and doing it with my mom and having to beg her to drive me eight hours, seven hours, five hours — whatever just to be out there.”