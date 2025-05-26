Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Salmon portions sold at Aldi in the U.S. have been recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen.

Santa Monica Seafood of Rancho Dominguez, California, issued the voluntary recall on its Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing because they may contain undeclared soy.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the FDA stated in its announcement on the recall.

The affected salmon portions were sold in three states: California, Nevada and Arizona.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were sold in 16-ounce packages and had a use/freeze-by date of June 2, 2025.

Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing have been recalled over the presence of undeclared soy ( FDA )

The supplier identified the problem during a routine inspection of label proofs from a completed production batch, the FDA said. The packaging did not list soy as an ingredient, meaning individuals with a soy allergy may unknowingly consume the product.

Consumers who purchased Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing from Aldi are urged to return the product to the store for a full refund. For questions, consumers may contact Santa Monica Seafood at 1-800-969-8862, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST.

A soy allergy is a type of food allergy that occurs when your immune system mistakenly triggers a defensive response to soy, according to the Cleveland Clinic. This response — or allergic reaction — can cause various symptoms, including vomiting, stomach cramps, indigestion, diarrhea and, in severe cases, anaphylaxis.

The Aldi salmon is just the latest in a string of food recalls this year. The last two years have seen an alarming and unexplained rise in recalls.

In 2024, approximately 300 food recalls were issued, with those recalls being linked to nearly 1,400 illnesses, a Public Interest Research Group report revealed.

Out of the 1,400 illnesses, 487 people became sick enough to require hospitalization, and 19 people died. While those numbers are still low when weighed against the entire U.S. population, they are also double the number of hospitalizations and deaths from food-borne illnesses in 2023.

Earlier this month, cucumbers sold across the country were recalled after people in 15 states reported getting ill from salmonella.

Florida-based Bedner Growers, Inc. recalled the vegetables distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. from April 29 to May 19.

Also in may, popular ice cream company, Wells Enterprises, also known as Wells Dairy, issued a voluntary recall of 22 different types of ice cream and frozen yogurt treats due to the possible “presence of plastic” in more than 17,000 tubs of its products.