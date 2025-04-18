Aaron Rodgers reveals he’s in a ‘serious relationship’ amid ‘different phase of life’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aaron Rodgers has entered a new relationship.

The former New York Jets quarterback was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, where he discussed what his career in the NFL looks like as the free agency deadline approaches and he has not yet signed with a new team.

Rodgers also talked to McAfee about his personal life, including being in a “serious relationship.”

“I'll set it all straight. From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life, I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, I have personal commitments I've made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year, that are important to me,” the former Green Bay Packers quarterback said. “To make a commitment to a team is a big thing.”

He was released from his contract with the Jets back in February, making Rodgers a “free agent” or a player without a contract tying them down to any specific NFL team. The deadline for free agents to sign a contract with a new team is Friday.

In recent weeks, rumors circulated that the quarterback was demanding a huge salary from teams, a claim he dismissed, saying he had been “upfront” with every team he communicated with.

“I had a lot of great conversations with a lot of teams, not one of those was the Jets, ‘cause that wasn’t a great conversation,” he said.

“It ain’t about the money,” Rodgers continued. “I said I’ll play for $10 million. Whatever. I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility. Focus on personal life.”

Rodgers’s football career has reportedly affected his relationships before. He was previously engaged to Big Little Lies actor Shailene Woodley before the nuptials were called off in 2022 after two years together. According to InTouch, a source claimed that the actor was concerned Rodgers’s football career was coming “first” before their engagement.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” they said. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Woodley has most recently been linked to fellow actor Lucas Bravo. Last month, the two of them were pictured walking around Paris and holding hands.

Neither Woodley nor Bravo has spoken publicly about the photos or their relationship.