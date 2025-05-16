There are certain things in life you simply can’t put a price on, and a good night’s sleep is one of them – until now. It turns out a great night’s sleep can come in at a much lower price than you’d expect, thanks to the revolutionary affordable mattress range from sleep experts Origin.

Choosing a mattress which gives you the correct support but doesn’t break the bank has long been a delicate balancing act, but with Origin’s hybrid offerings there is no need to compromise. With over 35 international awards under the mattress, Origin is rapidly becoming the number one choice for those seeking both affordability and comfort. After all, you shouldn’t have to remortgage the house to finance a decent night’s kip.

If you’re looking for a top-tier sleep experience on a budget, Origin could be the mattress you’ve been dreaming of. We’ve delved beneath the layers of sleep technology to find out exactly what makes these mattresses such an award-magnet.

Your biggest supporter

( Origin )

If you find yourself waking up with aches and pains that weren’t there before you went to sleep, there’s a good chance you’re in need of a new mattress. Enter your new biggest supporter; the Origin Hybrid mattress. Using a science-based approach guided by orthopedics, the memory foam hybrid mattress has become a top choice for affordable comfort.

Imagine cloud-like plushness as the mattress welcomes you with its signature pillow top layer, supported by HexaGrid™ pressure technology that moves with your body to create that ‘floating on air’ feeling. If you find you run hot at night, the SnowTencel fibre cover helps keep you cool from dusk til dawn, so there will be no more hokey cokey with your legs and the duvet.

With a huge saving of 45% and free next day delivery, you could be preparing for your first night’s sleep on this mattress as soon as tomorrow for just £341*.

Shop Origin Hybrid Mattress

Keep cool and slumber on

( Origin )

Ready to take your sleep stats to the next level? Go pro in the slumber stakes with Origin’s deluxe offering. The Origin Hybrid Pro Mattress is the perfect companion for anyone who takes their sleep seriously. Your back will be thoroughly looked after thanks to its 7-zone ergonomic support, endorsed by orthopaedics for its pressure-relieving credentials. With unparalleled support delivered by eight premium layers, you’ll feel as though you’re being cradled as you drift off into your deepest sleep yet. Just don’t forget to set your alarm, because there’s such a thing as being too comfortable.

And it’s not just your back and joints this mattress takes care of; it offers advanced cooling too. Night sweats will become a distant memory, with moisture-wicking fibres in Polar Silk Tencel and breathable cooling graphite latex that offers up to a 12% cooler sleep. With UK summers becoming warmer, investing in a mattress that offers genuine cooling properties has never been more timely.

Shop Origin Hybrid Pro

Sleep on it

Regardless of the price, a mattress is always a big investment. Thankfully, you don’t have to make your final decision just yet. It’s not just physical pressure that Origin mattresses relieve; the brand also offers a ‘no pressure’ commitment with its 200 night trial. This means you can try out the Hybrid or Hybrid Pro risk-free, safe in the knowledge that you can return it for a full refund if it’s not right for you. On top of that, Origin also offer a 15-year warranty, so you can sleep soundly knowing there is always support on hand.

Save £s, catch Zs

If you’re ready to upgrade your sleep hygiene, you’ll want to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal. Origin are currently offering up to 45% off their award-winning mattresses, with free white glove delivery to your room of choice. Simply order and choose your delivery time at the checkout. No pivoting or upstairs struggles required.

Save 45% on Origin mattresses

*Price based on a standard double Origin Hybrid mattress.