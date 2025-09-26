Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl is out next week – here’s how to pre-order

The countdown is officially on – there’s now less than a week to wait until Taylor Swift drops her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is set to be one of the biggest music launches of 2025.

No stranger to dropping Easter eggs for her fans, a countdown to 12.12am EST on 12 August appeared on her website, while Swift’s marketing team posted a carousel of 12 photos with the caption "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…". The Life of a Showgirl will be her 12th album, and in keeping with the theme, it will be released in October.

The artist’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, broke the Spotify record for being the most-streamed album in a day. Allegedly picking apart the end of her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, it also appeared to skewer The 1975 singer Matty Healy after a brief romantic liaison in the wry song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. So there’s no doubt the latest album will be just as popular.

The viral cover art is designed in a collage-style with a turquoise and orange colour palette, picturing Swift wearing a silver beaded bra top from Area and bracelets while partially submerged in water. On the New Heights podcast, Swift explained, “This represents the end of my night. So when I’m on tour, I have the same day every single day...And my day ends with me in a bathtub, not usually in a bedazzled dress.” Never one to do things by halves, there are three more alternative covers available as CDs on her website.

Here’s how to pre-order the new record ahead of it dropping on 3 October 2025 – plus how to shop merch.

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ vinyl Read more £29 from Taylorswift.com Prices may vary The Life of a Showgirl – It's Beautiful Editor with CD and poster Read more The Life of a Showgirl sweatshirt box set Read more £60 from Taylorswift.com Prices may vary

