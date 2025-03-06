When you think of budget-friendly buys, Aldi will most likely spring to mind – and for good reason. In addition to affordable groceries, the supermarket is also renowned for its Specialbuys range – aka, the middle aisle. Known to stock beauty, air fryers and a whole host of products in between – often at prices low enough to make you do a double take.

If this is your first rodeo with Aldi’s Specialbuys, there are a few things you need to know. First, new Specialbuys land in stores every Sunday and Thursday, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. While popular products don’t hang around for long, we’ve seen sought-after Specialbuys make a comeback year after year.

As for new Specialbuys that’ll land this week, you’ll find kitchen appliances, including a large air fryer that could save you more than £200 compared to pricier models on the market, a crossbody bag for less than £5, and a range of beauty buys to refresh your make-up bag for less. In short, there’s plenty worth a trip down to your local Aldi store for.

As a reminder, Aldi’s Specialbuys are an in-store-only affair, (the supermarket stopped stocking its products online in July 2023). You’ll want to get down to your local store sharpish, should you want to get first dibs on the drop before the crowds get to them.

Silentnight CBD pillow: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

There’s a lot of hype around CBD products, but if you’re interested in introducing CBD into your routine without blowing the bank, Aldi is stocking a CBD pillow from popular bedding brand Silentnight. Priced at £12.99, the pillow is made with knitted polyester that's been treated with CBD and is touted by the retailer as providing comfort and support, which it says will help you get a more restful night’s sleep.

Aldi Lacura luminous filter glamour foundation: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

Receiving glowing reviews on TikTok and, as you might expect from the name, being compared to a pricier cult buy – Charlotte Tilbury’s flawless filter – Aldi’s luminous filter glamour foundation is one of several affordable beauty buys to land in Aldi stores from 9 March. Costing less than a fiver, it’s available in six shades and said to provide a glowing finish to the skin while smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Aldi Lacura girl gone bad mascara: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

Aldi’s Lacura girl gone bad mascara is making a return to Aldi’s stores from 9 March. With its vitamin E-enriched formula, it’s said to provide intense volume, curling and impressive 36-hour hold. For less than £6, you really can’t go wrong.

Lacura collagen lip oil: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

Lip oils have been having a moment thanks to their marrying of skincare and make-up benefits. Enlisting skin-loving shea butter, almond oil, vitamin E and collagen, this lip oil delivers hydration to your pout, plus shine and a smoother, plumped-up appearance. Another unbelievably affordable make-up buy from Aldi, you’ll be parting with less than £3.

Aldi Lacura gloss boss: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

Available in shades ‘pretty in pink’, ‘in the buff’ and ‘classic cocoa’, here’s another hydrating make-up buy. Priced at less than £4, Aldi’s Lacura gloss boss looks to have a large applicator wand and is said to leave lips looking fuller and smoother, so we’d imagine it is formulated to provide a plumping effect. As it’s a gloss, it is said to deliver shine, too. It’s lightly fragranced, which is worth keeping in mind.

Gardenline garden hand tools: £2.49, Aldi.co.uk

Arriving in time for the sunnier weather (finally), Aldi is bringing outdoor and gardening tools to the middle aisle this week, including a broom, a planter, a fork and a trowel. They’ll all come with a convenient hanging hole and their soft grip handles are bright neon shades, making them a fun addition to your gardening arsenal that will also be easy to see in the soil.

Aldi Hotel Collection nature's therapy candle: £3.15, Aldi.co.uk

Little luxuries don’t have to cost the earth, and candles from Aldi’s Hotel Collection range are case in point. Available in three scents – ‘sea salt and sandalwood’, ‘coastal flowers’ and ‘wild herbs and lemon’ – they come with two wicks and, according to the supermarket, boast a burn time of around 35 hours.

Serra crossbody bag: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

Stylish and convenient, owing to how many items you can fit inside them, crossbody bags have taken off (we’re looking at you, Uniqlo). A supremely purse-friendly option, Aldi is selling three crossbody bags, all of which will set you back less than £5. For a utilitarian look, opt for the drawstring design. You’ll be able to choose from black, cream, grey or brown, depending on the bag you choose.

Aldi Serra ladies period briefs 3 pack: £7.99, Aldi.co.uk

As they’re single-use, a lot of period products contribute to plastic pollution, so reusable alternatives, such as period pants, are a great avenue to look into, and they can make for a better user experience, too. Available in full brief or hipster style, these black pants come in sizes UK 8-10 to UK 16-18. We haven’t tried them, but they’re certainly an affordable choice at £7.99 for a pack of three.

Aldi Crofton motivational drink bottle: £4.49, Aldi.co.uk

Struggle to hit your daily water goals? This drink bottle could help you stay on track. It features phrases of encouragement at regular intervals throughout the day, such as “hydrate yourself” and “you’ve got this”. It has a handle for portability and comes in pink, blue, grey and orange, or grey and green.

Aldi Ambiano dual zone air fryer: £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you're yet to invest in an air fryer for your kitchen, then now could be the time. Aldi has launched a dual zone air fryer with a huge 9l capacity, which comes with a digital LED touchscreen and 10 present programmes for french fries, chicken, cake and more. A lot more affordable than similar models from elsewhere (Ninja’s dual zone model will set you back over £200 more than Aldi’s), it’s less than £60.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQs

What days does Aldi Specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday mornings.

What happens to unsold Aldi Specialbuys?

In the rare case some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s Specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. Since July 2023, Aldi only sells its Specialbuys in its stores, as opposed to online.

Does Aldi repeat Specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out extremely quickly. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

