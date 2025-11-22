Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

CCTV captures unlikely friendship between fox and otter on the streets of Lincoln

Noopur Jambhekar
Saturday 22 November 2025 10:37 EST
Comments
CCTV footage captures fox and otter touring city of Lincoln

Footage captured on CCTV in Lincoln show an otter and a fox touring the streets.

Video shows the animals running and playing on the cobbled roads in the early hours on the High Street in Brayford.

The City of Lincoln Council shared the clip on Facebook, declaring it showed "an unlikely friendship blossoming."

Comparing the encounter to a holiday commercial, the council’s post read: "It’s not quite the new John Lewis Christmas ad, but here, filmed in the wee small hours, is a short film of a fox and an otter and their little tour of Lincoln together."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in