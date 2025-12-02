If you’ve decided that solar panels are worth the investment and are ready to make the switch, our Octopus solar review looks at whether this fast-growing energy provider is the right choice for your home. We’ve compared the cost of solar panels, installation process, and warranty terms against other leading providers to help you find the best solar panel installers in the UK.

Since launching in 2015, Octopus Energy has seen a meteoric rise, becoming one of Britain’s largest suppliers of electricity and gas. Its expansion accelerated in 2023 with the acquisition of Shell Energy, bringing its customer base to nearly a quarter of UK households. By 2024, Octopus had even overtaken British Gas as the nation’s biggest electricity supplier, though British Gas still leads on gas customers. Now, Octopus is channelling that momentum into renewable technology, positioning itself as a major player in domestic solar.

Get a quote for solar panels for your home

Use our comparison tool to get free quotes from leading solar panel installers.

Amid the turbulence of the energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many smaller firms collapsed. Octopus, however, was one of the few start-ups that scaled quickly enough to survive and thrive.

In 2022, it expanded into solar, offering panels and installation alongside its existing renewable energy tariffs. Today, the company not only supplies green power in the UK but also operates across Europe, Australia, Japan, and the US.

Octopus is our best solar installer for those who want a single point of contact for all their energy needs. Octopus can fit your panels, buy your excess solar power for up to 15 pence per unit on a flat tariff, charge your electric car, fit your heat pump, and sell you gas and electricity.

This sort of arrangement will be attractive to enthusiasts of clean energy who don’t want to deal with multiple companies if they need something.

For the biggest installations, that export power price could be a boon. While 25 pence per unit is possible, that sort of price can be short-lived or based on your using a particular fitter for your panels. With lower export prices, the time it takes to recoup your investment will be longer, and you will be fattening your energy provider’s bottom line by offering it cheap electricity.

Why choose Octopus solar panels?

Price per installed kilowatt on a standard house: £1,500 for 12 panels

With a battery pack: £1,658

Guarantee length: 2-year HIES-backed guarantee and 5-year Octopus workmanship warranty

Area covered: England and Wales

Typical time from inquiry to installation: 2-3 months

Founded: 2022

Batteries are often a good choice for families who use their electricity mainly in the evening. That way, your panels charge your battery during the day, ready for you to use as the sun goes down.

Octopus also has a cheap overnight tariff, which can be used to top up your battery for use during the day. This could be particularly useful in winter if you have a smaller array, when solar power might not offer enough for your needs.

open image in gallery Bigger arrays benefit from good export pricing ( PA Archive )

The company offers a 2-year HIES-backed guarantee and 5-year Octopus workmanship warranty. The panels themselves will have a 25-year warranty and Octopus covers England and Wales. The firm can have panels on your roof two to three months after your initial inquiry.

How much installing solar panels cost?

For solar fitting, Octopus uses JA Solar solar panels at £177 a panel, which deliver up to 450 watts apiece. For more on specific panels, see our guide on the best solar panels. Octopus also carries batteries by Fox ESS, Enphase and Tesla.

The company provided us with a helpful breakdown of a quote for a typical three-bed home:

Item Cost Base Cost £1,591 Labour cost £2,700 450 Watt JA Solar Panels x 12 £2,124 Fox ESS H1 Series Hybrid Inverter £588 Fox ESS EP5 5 kWh battery £828 Bird mesh £120 Scaffolding £1,000 Total £8,951

Using the above quote, a customer can break even after nine years, Octopus estimates, with more than £14,000 savings being made after 25 years. These are estimates and will vary depending on lots of factors, including placement of panels, wholesale energy pricing and how you use your energy.

Pros:

One supplier for energy, panels and other supplies

Which? Recommended energy supplier 8 years in a row

Fixed price quotes

Big name brand, albeit a fairly new one

Cons:

There are cheaper fitters

Limited solar panel choice, although many models can be very similar

Can I get a grant for Octopus solar panels?

Yes, you might be eligible, but it depends on your household and property. Here’s what to know:

Grant availability

Octopus Energy’s solar panel offering points to the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme (England & Wales) as the main route for subsidised solar installs. According to Octopus, under ECO, some eligible homes can install solar panels (and sometimes heat pumps) at zero cost.

For other homeowners, there are wider funding options: for example, the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) (which in some cases covers up to 100 % of the cost) and the reduced-VAT rate (0 % until April 2027) on residential solar installs.

Eligibility conditions

To qualify under ECO (via Octopus) you typically need:

A home with an EPC rating of E, F or G.

Private rent or social housing, or being in receipt of means-tested benefits.

Roof and home gear suitable for solar + heat pump (if required).

Octopus emphasises that not all applicants are guaranteed installation; suitability and survey outcomes matter.

If you do not meet grant criteria, you may still proceed via a paid installation, and you’ll still benefit from VAT relief, export tariffs and savings on electricity. For more on these and other funding and savings options, see our guide to solar panel grants and funding.

What to do next

Fill in Octopus’ eligibility checker or request a quote.

Have a professional roof/home survey done to check solar suitability.

Check your EPC rating, benefits status, and whether pairing with a heat pump is required (for some funding).

If you don’t qualify for grants, consider the pay-back analysis and savings section below.

Bottom line: Grants for Octopus solar panels are available, but they are limited to certain households under ECO/HUG-type schemes. Most homeowners will instead depend on cost savings and export payments.

How much can I save on energy bills with Octopus?

Here’s a realistic look at savings you might achieve with Octopus solar, and what to bear in mind.

What Octopus claims

Octopus states that a combined solar-panel + battery system on its “Fixed Outgoing” tariff can reduce a medium-use home’s electricity bill by around 90%.

According to their blog: “a typical household could save between £400 and £600 per year” from solar alone (without battery), depending on size of system and usage.

When you add a battery and export tariff (eg, Octopus Flux) they suggest you may even earn up to £300 a year by exporting surplus energy.

What you should check

Your energy usage pattern: how much you use, when you use it, and how much you consume during the day (when solar is generating).

Your system size and battery: larger homes and households with evening usage benefit more when paired with a battery.

Your tariff and export deal: Membership of an export-friendly smart tariff and good export rates improve ROI.

Location, roof orientation and size: installations in north-facing roofs, heavy shading or smaller systems will reduce savings.

Up-front cost and pay-back period: despite savings, most systems take 8–12 years (or more) to pay back in the UK context.

Remember, these figures from Octopus are all estimates. Your actual savings will vary widely based on usage, system size, roof, battery and export rate.