Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the subsequent sanctions on Moscow by Western nations, natural gas prices have soared and electricity prices have followed suit.

At the same time, the cost of solar panels has been dropping, providing an opportunity for homeowners to generate their own power, cut their reliance on the grid and fossil fuels, and earn money from their solar panels at the same time.

Holding many people back is the thought of having to do all the calculations to determine if you have the funds or the space for solar panels and, ultimately, whether solar panels are worth it and the right choice for your home.

The good news is that with a decent-sized south-facing roof, you could generate £1,370 of solar power a year and, after taking care of your own electricity needs, sell £624 of that back to the grid. This expert guide will help you decide if investing in the best solar panels for your home is a good choice for you.

How can I make money with solar panels?

The quick answer is that if you have space to install them, use electricity during the day, own your home, plan on staying there for the long term, and are willing to do a little homework, then the answer is probably yes.

Industry estimates vary, but it can take up to 13 years to get a return on your solar panels .

Household size System size in kW Array cost Electricity cost per year before solar Savings (energy used and sold from panels) Price after solar generation Pays for itself after 3-bed 3.6kw £4,990 2,900 kWh @25.73 pence = £746 £540 £206 9 years 4-bed 5.4kw £5,470 2,900 kWh @25.73 pence = £746 £780 -£34 (profit) 7 years 5-bed+ 9.9kw £7,390 2,900 kWh @25.73 pence = £746 £1,370 -£624 (profit) 5 years

However, if you have a south-facing roof, live further south, use your savings to buy them rather than borrowing and paying interest, and use power during the day, this number can be reduced. They can also last for 30 years, meaning that even the 13-year timeframe means you will be getting free electricity from them for 17 years.

However, there are some maintenance costs to consider. For instance, the inverter required to step up the voltage to 230v will need replacing every 10-15 years, but otherwise that power will be free.

How much money can I make from solar panels?

The amount of energy you generate will depend on how many panels you can install.

How much money you earn from your solar panels will depend on two further criteria: how much energy you use yourself and the rate at which you can sell the excess back to the grid.

Using the power yourself first is your best bet because top tariffs often offer around 15 pence per kilowatt-hour energy unit, whereas you will pay 25.73 pence per kWh for electricity from the grid. So use it before you sell it.

The above chart shows three scenarios for three sizes of homes. As you can see, with a bigger system, you can make instant savings, with a 5.4kW system covering your electricity bill and offering £34 surplus each year.

This is because a big chunk of the costs is for installation, which doesn’t get much bigger even as you look at larger and larger solar setups.

Each type of home shown in our chart will need scaffolding, solar panel installers to fit the panels, testing of the electrics, and an inverter. These costs are baked in, no matter what size home you have. The extra cost comes from more panels and a little extra time to fit them.

This is why a 9.9kW array, which is almost three times bigger than a 3.6kW installation, only costs about 50 per cent more.

These sums are based on data from the Energy Savings Trust and average usage of 2,900 kWh for the year. If you use more power, you will make less profit. We use 15 pence per kWh as a selling price.