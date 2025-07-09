Welcome to the Independent’s in-depth Heatable solar review, our top pick for homeowners looking to invest in premium, high-efficiency models when choosing the best solar panels for their property.

If you’re interested in generating your own low-cost solar power and ready to choose an installer to fit your panels and connect them to your home, this guide is for you.

There are around 4,000 solar installers in the UK, which means you have a wealth of choice, but it can also be a challenge to navigate. Most solar panel installers operate regionally, which can help limit your options depending on your location.

We compared the cost of solar panels, warranty, and customer satisfaction to choose the best solar panel installers in the UK. If access to high-end panels or cutting-edge technology is your top priority, Heatable solar may be the right choice.

Why choose Heatable?

Price per installed kilowatt on a standard house: A typical array of 7kW would cost £900 - £1000 per kW

With a battery pack: £1400-£1500

Guarantee length: 2 years workmanship warranty

Area covered: Mainland England, Scotland & Wales

Typical time from inquiry to installation: 2-3 weeks from network operator approval

Founded: 2017

Heatable distinguishes itself by having exclusive access to high-quality REA Fusion2 solar panels, which are among the most efficient and durable models you can buy. These top-tier panels are engineered in Australia and are designed for maximum longevity and energy generation – even in lower light conditions.

Heatable is a Tesla Premium Partner for battery systems and has been endorsed by Which? for both solar and heating services.

The company said its quotes are fixed, with any additional costs such as unforeseen structural issues or existing electrical faults being picked up in the survey they perform before beginning work.

Heatable also has one of the best online review scores, with an aggregate score of 4.8 out of 5 on Trustpilot.

Customers praise the company’s professionalism, ability to work with older properties, and strong post-installation support.

Heatable offers a design tool that allows you to access satellite imagery of your roof to calculate the number of panels it can accommodate.

Heatable’s website includes a helpful online planning tool that uses satellite imagery to estimate how many panels your roof can hold and how much power they could generate.

We found this quite easy to use and it gave a very good indication of what a solar array would look like.

REA panels, which are one of our top choices for solar panels, use micro inverters fitted to each panel. Inverters turn the direct current which the panels provide into alternating current that your home ring main uses. So unlike systems that rely on a single inverter, these microinverters convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) individually. This means better performance in low-light conditions and improved reliability: if one inverter fails, the rest continue to operate.

What’s more, the micro inverters also benefit from the same guarantee the panels get – 25 years.

The panels are double sided, meaning sunlight can be absorbed on both sides. When it will be fitted to your roof, why bother? Well, some light will pass through the panel, reflect off your roof and enter through the back. Panels with this feature can generate up to 20 per cent more energy.

Engineered in Australia, the manufacturers say these cells are built to last and they top our chart for efficiency and degradation.

They also have a minimalist all-black design, which is useful if you want to keep your solar installation low-profile.

REA says its cells also have separate zones which mean that less power is lost should part of the array end up in the shade from trees, clouds or other buildings. And they make use of lower AC voltage for safety reasons.

While Heatable solar panels are more expensive than some alternatives, the technology and efficiency may justify the price for customers who want the best performance and longevity from their solar investment.

Pros:

Excellent customer reviews

Access to REA Fusion2 high-end solar panels

Tesla Premium Partner

User-friendly online design tool

Strong warranties on equipment

Cons: