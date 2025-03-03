If it’s time for a new set of windows for your home, we’re here to answer all your questions on double glazing work and guide you through the best window installers in the UK.

When it comes to replacing or upgrading your windows with double glazing, you have a choice of local and national operators. Make sure to gather a number of quotes to get the best price.

Coral Windows

open image in gallery Coral Windows was established in 1990 by managing director John Valente ( Coral Windows )

Trustpilot rating: 4.7

4.7 Area covered: Yorkshire

Yorkshire Founded: 1990

1990 Guarantee: 15 years uPVC windows, 10 years for lock and mechanisms

15 years uPVC windows, 10 years for lock and mechanisms Best for: Payment terms, very good reviews and long guarantee, but only in Yorkshire area

Coral Windows was established in 1990 by managing director John Valente, and as such it’s one of the longest continually operating firms on our list.

The family-run company covers the Yorkshire region and has its own security technology called SmartFrame, which detects intrusions.

Coral is notable for not taking a deposit on work. Founder John says: “Whether we do a £4k window job or £50k conservatory or extension, we do not take one penny of deposit. The customer sees the product before they part with a penny. We are family run, and have survived several recessions and covid.”

Britelite Windows

open image in gallery Britelite has more than 50 years of experience fitting windows ( Howard Mustoe )

Trustpilot rating: 4.5

4.5 Area covered: London, Kent, Sussex, Essex and Surrey

London, Kent, Sussex, Essex and Surrey Founded: 1970

1970 Guarantee: 10 years

10 years Best for: Good reviews and a long history

Another long-established firm, Britelite has more than 50 years of experience fitting windows, doors and conservatories. It covers the south-east of England.

It has Which? Trusted trader status as the company says Chairman Dominic Baxter regularly reads customer reviews in order to keep service levels high.

First Home Improvements

Trustpilot rating: 4.5

4.5 Area covered: Most of England, particularly the South and East.

Most of England, particularly the South and East. Founded: 2008

2008 Guarantee: 12 years

12 years Best for: Good reviews and a long guarantee

First Home Improvements has some of the broadest coverage of England and roots going back to the 1970s, although the company’s current iteration was founded in 2008 through a management buyout of the previous owners.

The company offers a generous 12 year guarantee.

Clearview Windows

open image in gallery North West-focused Clearview has a generous 20-year guarantee ( iStock )

Trustpilot rating: 4.4

4.4 Area covered: The northwest of England including N. Wales, West Derbyshire, South Lakes

The northwest of England including N. Wales, West Derbyshire, South Lakes Founded: 2008

2008 Guarantee: 20 years on products (roofs and PVC frames doors & glass), 10 years on aluminium and building work

20 years on products (roofs and PVC frames doors & glass), 10 years on aluminium and building work Best for: Best guarantee and plenty of awards

North West-focused Clearview has a decent Trustpilot rating and a generous 20 year guarantee on many of its products.

The firm is proud to have won the Glass & Glazing Federation Installer of the year award for 3 consecutive years.

Anglian Home Improvements

Trustpilot rating: 3.9

3.9 Area covered: England, Scotland and Wales

England, Scotland and Wales Founded: 1966

1966 Guarantee: 10 years

10 years Best for: National coverage

The first national company on our list and the longest-running, Anglian was founded in 1966. It’s changed hands several times since then and is now owned by a private equity firm, Alchemy Partners.

The company covers all of Britain and offers blinds and conservatories as well as windows, doors and porches. Anglian offers to match uPVC window prices.

Safestyle

open image in gallery Safestyle windows ad featuring David Seaman ( Safestyle )

Trustpilot rating: 3.9

3.9 Area covered: England, Scotland and Wales

England, Scotland and Wales Founded: 2024

2024 Guarantee: 10 years

10 years Best for: National coverage

Famous in North West England for its quirky TV adverts fronted by medieval garb-clad Jeff Brown, who offered regular buy-one-get-one-free deals to customers, and later ones featuring former England goalie David Seaman, Safestyle collapsed into administration in 2023, blaming high costs and weak demand.

It was bought by rival Anglian, but the collapse left some customers with worthless guarantees.

Under its new ownership it offers very similar services to Anglian, with a 10 year guarantee and broad coverage of the UK.

Everest

open image in gallery Everest is one of the more famous names on our list ( Everest )

Trustpilot rating: 3.6

3.6 Area covered: England, Scotland and Wales

England, Scotland and Wales Founded: 2024

2024 Guarantee: 10 years

10 years Best for: National coverage

Everest is one of the more famous names on our list, thanks to a couple of TV campaigns in the 1980s and 2000s showcasing its windows at the Tan Hill Inn, the highest pub in Britain.

But the company has had a recent troubled history, going into administration in 2020 in the wake of Covid lockdowns and then again in 2024. It is now owned by Anglian.

Its financial troubles left some customers unable to cancel orders and with worthless warranties, although purchases made just before the collapse were fulfilled by its new owners.