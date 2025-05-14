The key to getting vitamin D in winter without using supplements

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study has found the key to maintaining vitamin D levels in winter.

Regular, moderate-intensity exercise helps maintain crucial vitamin D levels during the darker months – even without weight loss or supplements.

Researchers discovered that overweight and obese adults who participated in a 10-week indoor exercise programme during the darker months experienced significantly less decline in vitamin D compared to a non-exercising control group.

This effect was observed even though participants’ weight was deliberately kept stable, demonstrating that the benefit stems from the exercise itself, rather than weight loss or supplementation.

Exercise completely preserved the body’s active form of vitamin D, which plays a key role in supporting bone health, the immune system, and various organs.

Previous studies suggest that vitamin D supplements alone do not help maintain this active form.

The small-scale study was led by academics from the University of Bath, University of Birmingham and University of Cambridge.

open image in gallery Exercise helps maintain vitamin D levels in winter without supplements, a study has found (Anthony Devlin/PA) ( PA Wire )

Lead author Dr Oly Perkin, from the University of Bath, said: “This is the first study to show that exercise alone can protect against the winter dip in vitamin D.

“It’s a powerful reminder that we still have lots to learn about how exercise benefits our health.”

People who exercised saw a smaller drop in their overall vitamin D levels over winter of around 15%, compared with a 25% drop in those who did not exercise.

Those who exercised kept healthy levels of the active form of vitamin D, which helps support the immune system and bone health.

In the non-exercising group, levels of this active form fell by 15%.

Weight was kept stable throughout the study, proving the effect was due to exercise, not weight loss.

To ensure sunlight did not skew results, the study ran between October and April – when natural vitamin D production from sunlight is minimal in this part of the UK – and participants were asked to avoid supplements.

A previous study from the team showed that a single workout can briefly boost vitamin D levels, but this is the first to show that regular cardio exercise can maintain basal circulating vitamin D levels and offer lasting protection during the winter months.

Principal investigator Professor Dylan Thompson, from the University of Bath, said: “Collectively, the findings from the VitaDEx project show that exercise increases the concentrations of vitamin D metabolites each time you are active and, on top of this, doing regular activity helps to maintain your basal resting levels of vitamin D during winter.

“This means exercise gives you a double benefit to your vitamin D, first in and around each exercise bout, and second through changing your baseline levels.”

The study offers compelling evidence that exercise could be an effective winter vitamin D strategy, especially for those who are overweight or obese for whom vitamin D supplements are less effective.

Liam Kilawee, who took part in the study, said: “I was impressed on how thorough the process was and how the team engaged with me during research period.

“The results were pleasing as I could see that my actions had a positive reaction.”

– The study, Exercise without Weight Loss Prevents Seasonal Decline in Vitamin D Metabolites: The VitaDEx Randomised Controlled Trial, is published in the journal Advanced Science.