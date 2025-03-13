Exposure to nature makes you feel less pain, study suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Exposure to nature can help people feel less pain, offering a new pathway to pain management, a study suggests.

Researchers found that viewing natural scenes, compared to urban or indoor environments, can alter the brain's response to pain and reduce its perceived intensity.

The study, conducted by scientists from the Universities of Exeter and Vienna, involved 49 participants who received minor electric shocks while viewing videos of various settings.

Brain scans revealed a decrease in activity associated with pain perception when participants watched videos of natural landscapes, as opposed to videos depicting cityscapes or office interiors.

The pain-reducing effects observed were about half as potent as typical painkillers.

However, the findings offer promising potential for developing alternative pain management strategies, the researchers said.

Participants also reported experiencing less pain while immersed in the natural scenes.

open image in gallery The findings could offer a new pathway to pain management ( Getty Images )

The study’s lead author Max Steininger, a PhD student at the University of Vienna, said: “Numerous studies have shown that people consistently report feeling less pain when exposed to nature.

“Yet until now, the underlying reasons for this effect were unclear.

“Our study is the first to provide evidence from brain scans that this isn’t just a ‘placebo’ effect – driven by people’s beliefs and expectations that nature is good for them – instead, the brain is reacting less to information about where the pain is coming from and how intense it feels.”

Mr Steininger said the findings, published in Nature Communications, suggest “the pain-relieving effect of nature is genuine”.

“People in pain should certainly continue taking any medication they have been prescribed,” he said.

“But we hope in future alternative ways of relieving pain, such as experiencing nature, may be used to help improve pain management.”

Dr Alex Smalley, of the University of Exeter, added: “This study highlights how virtual encounters can bring the healing potential of nature to people when they can’t get outside.

“But we hope our results also serve as renewed evidence for the importance of protecting healthy and functioning natural environments, encouraging people to spend time in nature for the benefit of both the planet and people.

“The fact that this pain-relieving effect can be achieved through a virtual nature exposure which is easy to administer has important practical implications for non-drug treatments, and opens new avenues for research to better understand how nature impacts our minds.”