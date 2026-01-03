The surprising effect of dry January that’s not your liver and sleep quality

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While Dry January is often touted as a chance to detoxify the liver, improve sleep, and save money after festive overindulgence, many participants find the most striking transformations occur closer to home – specifically, in their reflection.

Skin experts and dermatologists consistently highlight alcohol's significant effects on hydration, inflammation, sleep quality, and the skin barrier. These factors collectively dictate our skin's appearance as we age.

This raises a pertinent question: what precisely happens to your skin when you abstain from alcohol, and what changes can one anticipate, not just initially, but over the subsequent weeks?

The first fortnight: less puffiness

One of the most surprising things about cutting alcohol is how quickly the skin reacts. According to Germaine de Capuccini‘s in-house skincare specialist, Gina Baker, the early changes tend to appear within days.

“By the end of the first week, the skin begins to look fresher. The finer dehydration lines start to fill out as the skin becomes plumper and more hydrated,” she explains.

“By the second week the skin looks and feels less sensitised and the high colour begins to dissipate.”

That “high colour” – the persistent redness across cheeks and nose many people assume is genetic – is often alcohol-related inflammation.

Consultant dermatologist Dr Conal Perrett at The Devonshire Clinic notes that this calming effect is one of the earliest improvements his patients report.

“Alcohol causes dehydration and inflammation, so when it’s removed, the skin often looks less dull, less puffy and more even within just a few days to a couple of weeks,” he says.

“Redness around the cheeks and nose can also settle quite quickly and many patients comment that their skin simply looks ‘brighter’ and more rested.”

Hydration, hormones and the skin barrier

Alcohol’s impact on skin isn’t just cosmetic. It actively interferes with the body’s ability to regulate water, which has a knock-on effect on the skin barrier.

“Alcohol disrupts the hormones that regulate water loss,” Baker explains, “and of course, it’s also a diuretic, which leads our skin to become extremely thirsty-looking and dull.

“All this dehydration is very detrimental to our skin barrier.”

A compromised barrier allows moisture to escape and irritants to penetrate more easily, leading to redness, flaking and sensitivity. When alcohol is removed, hydration levels stabilise and the barrier begins to repair itself.

“When people stop drinking, hydration levels improve and the skin barrier is better able to retain moisture,” says Perrett. “A stronger barrier reduces sensitivity, flakiness and irritation, which in turn leads to smoother texture and a healthier-looking complexion.”

This is why skin can look calmer and more resilient even without changing skincare products.

One month in: definition returns

It’s around the four-week mark that many people notice the most dramatic difference – particularly in facial structure.

“A month after giving up alcohol is really when you notice the difference,” says Baker. “Eyes become less puffy and dark. The cheekbone and the jawline become more defined due to the lack of puffiness. The face becomes dewy and glowing.”

This shift is less about weight loss and more about fluid retention. Alcohol encourages the body to hold onto water, particularly in the face. Once that cycle breaks, swelling reduces and features appear sharper.

Sleep plays a role here too. Alcohol interferes with deep, regenerative sleep – the phase during which skin repairs itself.

“Quality sleep is vital for skin health,” Baker adds. “If you take the alcohol away, regeneration and renewal are increased. Over time this improves how the skin ages.”

Long-term skin concerns: acne, rosacea and ageing

For those dealing with persistent skin conditions, the benefits of cutting alcohol can be cumulative.

“Alcohol increases inflammation, disrupts hormones and dilates blood vessels, all of which can exacerbate acne and rosacea,” says Perrett. “Over time, reducing or eliminating alcohol can significantly calm inflammatory skin conditions.”

Pigmentation can also become more visible with regular drinking, as inflammation slows normal skin regeneration. Removing alcohol allows the skin’s repair cycle to function more efficiently, helping tone and texture look more even over time.

From an ageing perspective, alcohol contributes to oxidative stress and collagen breakdown. Removing it won’t reverse wrinkles overnight, but it does create a better environment for skin to age more slowly.

The adjustment phase: What to expect

For some, the first few days can feel uncomfortable – and that includes the skin.

“For the first two or three days it can be normal to experience some skin itching, dryness and flaking,” Baker says, “this will pass; the key here is to ensure good hydration.”

Both experts recommend keeping skincare simple during this phase. Avoid introducing new actives, focus on hydration and support the skin internally with water-rich foods and adequate sleep.

Perrett says that temporary breakouts can also occur as the body recalibrates.

“This is usually short-lived,” he explains. “Gentle cleansing, regular moisturising and avoiding overly active products initially makes a significant difference.”

Repairing skin after years of drinking

For those using Dry January as a longer-term reset, rebuilding the skin should start with barrier support rather than aggressive treatments.

“Gentle cleansing is important,” says Baker. “Opt for cleansers with prebiotics which help to strengthen the skin barrier.”

She recommends serums containing hyaluronic acid in different molecular weights to restore hydration at multiple levels, alongside protective moisturisers to lock it in.

Perrett agrees, noting, “I always recommend focusing on barrier repair and protection before anything else.

“Look for ingredients such as ceramides, glycerine and hyaluronic acid to restore hydration, alongside antioxidants like vitamin C.”

Retinoids can be introduced later, once the skin is stable, and daily sunscreen remains essential.

