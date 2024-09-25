What are CLA supplements and who should take them?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



CLA, which is an abbreviation of “conjugated linoleic acid”, has gained popularity in recent years as a supplement to help with weight management and overall health. Supplements for metabolism, gut health and managing weight are all the rage at the moment as people seek healthy and sustainable ways to look after themselves, but does CLA measure up?

CLA is a type of polyunsaturated fatty acid found primarily in the meat and dairy products of ruminant animals, such as cows and sheep, who have more than one stomach and swallow food that they bring back up again to continue chewing it. A microbial fermentation process in their digestive system converts linoleic acid from their diet into CLA.

This might not sound that appetising, admittedly, but researchers discovered its potential to reduce body fat in animals in the 1980s, sparking a series of studies to investigate the benefits of CLA for humans.

Some of these studies suggested that conjugated linoleic acid can boost the body’s fat metabolism, enhancing its ability to utilise fat as an energy source. Others have found that it can help modulate our immune responses, reducing inflammation and enhancing the body’s ability to fight infections. So, is it worth taking a CLA supplement daily?

What are CLA supplements?

CLA supplements are capsules designed to provide the body with concentrated doses of CLA, a naturally occurring fatty acid. While you could get it from the meat and dairy products of cows, sheep and goats, eating it would cause you to consume extra calories and could increase cholestrol, so supplements provide a way to get the benefits in a convenient form that’s easy and affordable to take every single day.

CLA supplements are typically derived from sources such as safflower oil or sunflower oil, as these contain high levels of linoleic acid, which can be chemically altered to produce CLA. It’s available in various forms such as softgels and capsules as well as in a liquid, for those who can’t swallow pills.

Who should take CLA supplements?

CLA is popular among athletes and bodybuilders aiming to improve their body composition. According to research published in the Journal of Nutrition, CLA can enhance fat oxidation and reduce the breakdown of muscle tissue, making it beneficial for those looking to cut down before a competition. For people who want to lose fat without losing muscle, CLA supplements are an easy, low-cost way to help them sculpt their body.

Additionally, CLA supplements might also be useful for people doing an intense training regime. When the body is tired and energy stores are depleted, the immune system is weakened. CLA has been studied for its potential to modulate the immune system. A study in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that CLA can reduce markers of inflammation and also enhance immune response. This makes it potentially beneficial for individuals looking to support their immune health, especially in times of increased physical or mental stress.

Burnout can have significant effects on your focus, your physical energy and your mood, so a supplement that tackles this can improve symptoms in some people and make it easier to meet your daily goals, especially during the cooler months when your immune system might be having to work harder anyway.

As with any supplement, you should consult with your doctor before adding CLA supplements to your diet, as they can assess your individual needs and determine if supplementation is appropriate for you.

The CLA supplements to buy

Myvitamins CLA softgels, 60 servings: £6.56, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Each Myvitamins CLA softgel contains 1600 mg of CLA, providing an effective daily dose. For those seeking to manage body composition, support fat loss, and enhance muscle retention, it takes just a second to swallow a small gel. However, conistently taking a supplement like this could put you miles in front of the competition when bodybuilding or weightlifting.

Derived from natural safflower oil, which is known for its high CLA content, these softgels are free from fillers so they’re a high quality and pure way to get a CLA fix without any chemicals or sythentic ingredients.

Myprotein states that each serving has 76.8 per cent active isomers, which means that more than three quarters of the CLA included in the formula have the compounds needed for health benefits such as improved body composition, fat loss, and metabolic support. This percentage is important because it indicates the potency and effectiveness of the supplement.

A higher concentration like this generally suggests a more effective product. However, this quality does not come at a high price as each daily serving works out at just 10p.

