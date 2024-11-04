Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If you follow wellness trends you’ll probably have heard of protein coffee. Whether pre-mixed or stirred in at home, adding protein to your morning cup of the good stuff is the latest TikTok health trend that experts actually back. We love an unproblematic and easy to follow wellbeing hack, especially if doctors and nutritionists are on board, but what actually are the benefits of adding protein to coffee?

Protein coffee potentially has the power to improve your metabolic function, boost energy levels and help you manage your calorie intake – which is why many people choose to start the day with it.

Coffee is a natural metabolism booster, so it’s common to feel like you need to use the bathroom after drinking it. Caffeine is a stimulant that can trigger contractions in your colon and intestinal muscles and can also get your digestive juices flowing. It also boosts the production of hormones that speed up the evacuation process.

Some studies show that caffeine also has the power to reduce the levels of hormones that make you feel hungry. However, this can often be an issue if you have an empty stomach because despite not feeling hungry, if you’ve got no fuel in the tank by way of calories, you might experience energy crashes and fatigue. This is where protein comes in.

By starting the day with a cup of protein-loaded coffee you’ll not only be giving your digestive system a boost but you’ll also be feeding your body with an essential nutrient. The protein acts as fuel and means that you’re not drinking caffeine on an empty stomach. Protein at the start of the day can also set you up with more energy and better focus, which the caffeine also provides. However, with just caffeine and no protein, you’re more likely to experience a hunger-related crash when it wears off.

For those seeking weight management solutions or experimenting with intermittent fasting, protein coffee also provides a good solution for energy and nourishment while still feeling full. Many experts advise eating a healthy protein-rich breakfast of whole foods and warn against some of the dangers of exercising in a fasted state. However, if you‘re taking good care of yourself and want to skip breakfast, drinking coffee with added protein is a much better option than coffee on its own, especially if you’re planning on going to the gym.

Protein coffee is also a great way to help hit your daily nutrient goals. Some modern diets don’t contain enough protein to effectively build muscle so if this is your goal, a scoop of protein powder in your morning cup will see you well on your way.

There are of course plenty of brands that offer pre-mixed protein coffee and coffee blends that contain other health-boosting nutrients like collagen and nootropic plant powders. Whether you want to buy a pre-blended mix or simply opt for a spoonful of protein powder in your usual coffee blend is up to you.

The impact of your protein will also depend on how much you add and what type of protein you’re adding to a hot drink. One scoop of whey protein equates to approximately 20-30 grams but you can add more or less, depending on your preference. If you follow a plant-based diet you can also opt for a vegan protein powder which will have much the same effect.

The beauty of mixing your coffee at home is that you can add any flavour of protein powder. So if you’re feeling like adding an autumnal twist, a chocolate or cinnamon protein might give your coffee a seasonal kick. However, if you like your coffee unadulterated, flavourless protein powder does the trick just as well. Just make sure you stir in the powder continuously or use an electric frother to avoid it clumping and ruining your drink.

The protein powder to buy

Myprotein impact whey protein: Was £24.99, now £12.64, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Myprotein impact whey protein powder ( Myprotein )

Delivering 23g of protein per scoop, Myprotein’s impact whey protein is affordable, tasty and will last you a long time – it’s available in pouches of 500g up to 5kgs. It also comes in 40 different flavours so you can either add plain flavour-free powder to your coffee or go for something more tasty, like golden syrup, vanilla or dark chocolate. Made from whey, it’s suitable for anyone who consumes dairy as part of their diet but for vegans and non-dairy folks, Myprotein offers a great plant-based alternative which blends just as well with your morning cup.

The protein coffee to buy

Myprotein x Jimmy’s iced coffee: £5 for 4 cans, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

If you prefer your coffee cool and ready to drink on the go, Myprotein also offers a pre-mixed protein coffee in a can. Created in collaboration with Jimmy’s iced coffee, each can contains iced coffee enriched with high-quality milk protein. Made with single-origin Arabica coffee, certified by Rainforest Alliance, the coffe is sweetened with rich notes of demerara sugar which is a treat for the taste buds. Each can contains 14 grams of protein which will see you well on your way to hitting your daily quota at any time of day and at £5 for four cans or £15 for 12 it won’t break the bank either.

