Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

In recent years, energy drinks have become a staple in most people’s gym bags. But personally, I’ve never jumped on the bandwagon. Many people reach for a can of energy drink over a pre-workout mix due to the raft of healthy energy-boosting options that now line the shelves of health food stores and gym vending machines.

The sheer amount of caffeine crammed in most cans, and the fact that I’d rather not drink something sparkling before a hard workout, has historically made me steer clear. But Myprotein’s new vegan protein water seems to solve a few of these issues, so I decided to bite the bullet and give it a try.

Each 330ml can of protein water is only lightly sparkling, with 83mg of caffeine and zero sugar. Available individually or as a six-pack (£11.78, Myprotein.com), the product is pretty standard price-wise, and contains a bonus 6g of pea protein to nudge you towards your daily quota. Essentially, it combines the benefits of a pre-workout mix with a protein shake, and it’s friendly to plant-based diets.

My usual pre- and intra-workout tipple is a water mixed with flavoured creatine, and it’s served me well for years. Persuading me to replace would be a tall order, but I wanted to give the vegan protein water a chance, so I subbed it in before a couple of my weekly workouts.

The protein water offers 83mg of caffeine per can, which is similar to a standard cup of coffee and roughly half what you’d expect from a full can of Monster. But there’s no secret formula here: the Myprotein drink only has a slightly lower amount of caffeine per 100ml, it’s just a fraction of the size – 330ml compared to 500ml.

As a non-coffee drinker who doesn’t need a huge amount of caffeine to enjoy a little pre-workout lift, this lower total is a selling point, and I did find I had a little extra get up and go during my early morning sessions. I also preferred the smaller serving when quaffing it before a CrossFit workout, simply because it didn’t swish around in my stomach during burpees.

I felt it also offered slightly more natural flavour than other energy drinks I’d tried in the past. Available in two pretty no-frills flavour options, lemon and lime, and mixed berry, Myprotein says it swerves artificial flavours in favour of added fruit juice, and the result was enjoyable – not unlike an Appletiser.

Without a lab on hand, I can’t speak for the efficacy of the added B vitamins. What I can say is that I enjoyed the protein water more than the intense flavours of many other energy drinks on the market, and I appreciated the extra little protein hit it provided.

open image in gallery Myprotein vegan protein water ( Myprotein )

The verdict:

So has it done enough to knock my beloved creatine concoction off the top spot? Not quite. This will remain my go-to, pre-workout tipple, but next time I need a little energy boost before a morning workout I wouldn’t rule out reaching for Myprotein’s vegan protein water. In affordable easy-to-drink cans with ingredients that offer energy and fuel for muscles, plus pleasant fruit flavours, you can’t really go wrong. Plus, if you usually opt for an energy drink loaded with ingredients that aren’t all that good for you, this is a great healthy swap to make when you’re on the go.

Get 10% off almost everything with code MYPINDY (*T&Cs and exclusions apply)

Read more: An expert says walking 10,000 steps a day might not matter if you don’t do one other thing too