Joe Wicks says a lot of fitness content caters to the ‘super fit 1 per cent’, but this five-minute workout can benefit anyone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Is most modern fitness content missing the mark? Between pristine “what I eat in a day” videos and vlogs showing a “day in the life” of 4am risers, many people are left feeling alienated. But it’s the latter group that could see the greatest impacts from exercise, be that increased energy levels, improved sleep or reduced risk of injury.

“I think a lot of fitness brands and trainers address that one per cent of the market who are super fit; they’re doing Hyrox, they’re doing CrossFit, they’re training for marathons,” personal trainer turned national treasure Joe Wicks tells me, ahead of his talk at EE Learn Live.

“But the truth is so many people don’t have access to that and they don’t feel confident stepping into a gym. The people who are really stressed, time-poor and struggling to do any form of exercise; they are the ones who need support the most,” the Lululemon global ambassador adds. “But I do think [a certain type of fitness content] probably puts people off and makes them think, ‘What’s the point? I’m never going to look like that or be that fit, so I’ll just carry on as I am’.”

A big part of Wicks’ mission is to fix this by making exercise fun and accessible. Because, he says, regularly committing to a few minutes of movement can have a transformative effect on both your mental and physical health.

“I want to make it really manageable and say, ‘Look, you might not have a full hour today, but do you have five, 10 or 15 minutes?’ It makes a difference.”

Wicks has shared a simple five-minute bodyweight workout for beginners that you can find further down the page.

The problem

You know Joe Wicks. Everyone in the UK knows Joe Wicks, thanks in no small part to his PE With Joe initiative during the Covid lockdowns. But having successfully helped millions of youngsters move more, he’s now set his sights on their parents.

“I usually do UK school tours, but I shifted my attention last year because I know so many adults are burned out, stressed out, overworked and have poor mental health,” Wicks says. “They’re not eating well, they’re not sleeping well, and that affects the children.”

“I thought, ‘I can get kids moving, but if the parents aren’t moving then what’s the point?’. I put out a little post, 10,000 companies applied, and we chose 10 to visit. I did that because I want to actually understand what people are going through.”

During his visits, Wicks found that most people fell into two distinct groups: those not exercising, and those finding ways to squeeze small bouts into their day.

“People who are exercising, whether it’s a 10-minute walk to work or a 20-minute YouTube workout when they get home, are healthier and more energised,” he says. “They have lower levels of stress and better mental health.”

There’s clearly an audience for accessible exercise too. The most popular video on Wicks’ YouTube channel is a “HIIT home workout for beginners’ on 8.7 million views – equivalent to filling Wembley Stadium nearly 100 times. This is followed by a “no equipment workout” and a “workout for seniors”.

One possible takeaway from these figures is that people know exercise is good for them, and many want to do more. Wicks’ challenge, as he sees it, is to remove barriers to entry and help people incorporate it into their increasingly busy lives.

Read more: I tried an Arnold Schwarzenegger-approved kettlebell workout, and it strengthened my whole body in just five minutes

The solution

There’s no perfect solution to this; life is rarely that black and white. But Wicks firmly believes those that don’t exercise can benefit immensely from some form of physical activity, however big or small.

“It’s about trying to convince someone to find a little bit of time to exercise, and to let them know that 10 minutes of exercise is enough to release a little bit of stress and clear your mind – it’s so impactful,” he says. “Maybe that 10 minutes will become 15 minutes over time, and then 20 minutes, and suddenly you’re an active person.”

“Habit’s the wrong word, but it’s so important to form that discipline, and develop the knowledge that you’ll feel better afterwards; you will have more energy, and you will feel less stressed. It’s 10 minutes, and just for that little boost, it’s always worth it.”

Wicks tries to illustrate this in the workouts on his BodyCoach TV YouTube channel. Rather than handing his videos off to an editing suite to make everything look perfect, he films them in real-time. When the camera’s rolling, que sera, sera.

open image in gallery Joe Wicks spoke during EE Learn Live 2025, discussing how mindfulness can enhance goal-setting, and practical strategies for defining aspirations then creating actionable plans to achieve them ( Joshua Bratt / EE Learn Live )

“What’s the point of pretending you’re perfect every day? I don’t think many people would vibe with that, because that’s not life for so many people,” he says. “When I hit play, that’s it, I’m recording. I burp, I fart, I pull out my inhaler, I whinge, I moan, I sulk, I say I’m not in the mood; it’s unedited, it’s raw and it’s real. It’s the real side of exercise.”

“There are days when I’m filming and I say, ‘Look, I’m really not in the mood for this one, my kids had me up four times in the night and I’m feeling pretty stressed’. But for people to see me say that, then go through this little transformation… by the end of the workout I’m buzzing.”

“It shows that what I’m saying is actually true: I will feel better and more inspired by the end of the workout. I think exercise is transformative, but so many people are intimidated by it. If you can make it fun and make people laugh along the way then they’re going to come back to it.” he says.

Read more: Flexibility expert recommends four stretches for easing back pain and tight hips after too much sitting

Joe Wicks’ five-minute workout for beginners no equipment needed

Complete the circuit below. Perform each movement for 45 seconds, resting for 15 seconds between exercises.

Jogging on the spot x45sec work/15sec rest

Bodyweight squat x45sec work/15sec rest

Press-up x45sec work/15sec rest

Alternating reverse lunge x45sec work/15sec rest

Plank x45sec work/15sec rest

“If you’re a beginner and you just have five minutes, this is what I would do,” Wicks says. “If you’re able to do it once, you might think, ‘Oh, that was good, maybe I can build up to two rounds in 10 minutes, or three rounds in 15 minutes’. Then you have a great little workout.”

If you struggle with the press-up and plank, you can drop your knees to the floor for a more accessible version of each exercise. You can also start by squatting to a chair.

Read more: Walking for 15 minutes after eating has an ‘immediate effect’ and can protect your health long-term, expert says

open image in gallery Joe Wicks speaking with rapper and presenter Big Zuu during EE Learn Live 2025 ( Joshua Bratt / EE Learn Live )

Benefits of a five or 10-minute workout

“You’re not going to see a rapid fat loss transformation from one five-minute workout,” says Wicks. “But you are going to feel instantly more energised on the days that you exercise, and a bit calmer. You may sleep better as well.”

If you can commit to consistent workouts for a few months, more positive impacts are sure to follow. Where possible, Wicks recommends setting your morning alarm 20 minutes earlier than usual a few times per week, then squeezing in an AM session.

“Do it for a month and you might not see too many changes, but do it consistently for six months and you’re going to have an amazing physical transformation,” he says. However, he adds, looking good is no longer his “main driver” to exercise.

“It was when I was younger and I was very insecure. I didn’t like my body, I was skinny and I wanted to change the way I looked. Now I just want to be a good dad. I want to be energised, I want to be fit and I want to be able to run around with my kids to give them a great experience in life.”

“I also want to be productive, because when I’m consistently eating well and exercising, everything improves in my life and my relationships. I’m happier in my mind, I sleep better and I just achieve more. Exercise, as I keep saying to people I meet, is not this optional thing you do. Being active is essential for our mental health in the world we live in.”

Read more: The belly fat myth and the common fitness mistake that we are all making