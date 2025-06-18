How to spot the symptoms of burnout and treat them, according to wellbeing experts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you find yourself feeling frazzled and overwhelmed, you’re not alone. Burnout – a stress-induced state of extreme mental, physical and emotional exhaustion – is incredibly common, with Mental Health UK finding that 91 per cent of UK adults have experienced high or extreme levels of stress in the past year.

“When the demands on us exceed our resources, eventually this catches up as no-one can give from an empty cup,” Dr Hannah Nearney, a psychiatrist and UK medical director at Flow Neuroscience, explains.

“Typically, at times of the year when people are busier with a host of extra and often competing demands on their time, there is less down-time, more mental load to carry and often high expectations that can feel like unrealistic pressure.”

Nearney explains that burnout is not a formal medical diagnosis, but it’s something that can be identified by a state of feeling highly stressed and overwhelmed to the point of complete depletion of energy. “People describe ‘hitting the wall’ and feeling exhausted, emotionally detached, demotivated and unable to function.” she says.

Dr Nearney also notes that neurodivergent people can be disproportionately impacted.

“They tend to experience prolonged stress caused by constantly needing to compensate and mask for executive function challenges,” she adds. “This puts them at increased risk of frequent cycles of burnout and overwhelm.”

However, it’s not all doom and gloom, and there are ways to identify the symptoms of burnout and its triggers – from feeling guilty about not wanting to socialise to feeling tired all the time. We spoke with a range of experts specialising in mental health, fitness, nutrition and hormonal health, and asked each one for their top tips on how to spot, manage and treat burnout.

Burnout symptoms: How to spot it

“People can experience burnout differently,” says wellness expert Penny Weston. “The top signs of burnout to look out for are feeling tired or more tired than usual, struggling to get to sleep despite feeling tired and finding you are irritable. You might also experience mood swings, a lack of enthusiasm in work, a decrease in productivity and feeling detached.”

While burnout can be experienced at any time of the year, it is more prevalent in the colder months. We naturally feel more introverted during winter due to hormonal shifts caused by reduced sunlight and altered sleep patterns. For our ancestors, winter was a time to hunker down and rest, but our modern lifestyles remain busy and in some cases ramp up during this period. This can lead to extreme tiredness and overwhelm, and we can often experience feelings of guilt about letting others down.

A recent study from Expedia showed that 50 per cent of us feel the need to apologise for taking annual leave. Ruminating on feelings of not being good enough and not working hard enough despite feeling exhausted is a common symptom of burnout.

“Recognising what is going on and being honest with yourself and others close to you are the crucial first steps to helping yourself,” advises Nearney. “Think about what the most important things in your life are, and try to simplify what is on your plate. This likely involves letting go of expectations, and that’s OK – you are allowed to disappoint people if you need to prioritise your wellbeing.”

You may also notice that you’re feeling physically unwell when you’re burnt out. When the body is tired and depleted, this can affect immunity, energy levels and the health of your skin and gut. Stomach aches, breakouts and more coughs and colds can all be indications that you’re run down and need to rest. The physical symptoms of burnout can also be exacerbated by your lifestyle, so it’s worth taking stock of your diet, hydration levels and sleep habits to avoid feeling worse.

open image in gallery Burnout is more likely to hit at the busiest times of year ( Getty/iStock )

How to avoid burnout

Eat nutritious food often

Nutrition is directly linked to energy levels, stress resilience and the body’s ability to recover. Of course, when we’re stressed we might automatically reach for comfort food, or lose our appetite altogether, but nutrient-rich foods are one of the best defences against burnout.

“Undereating, eating irregularly (especially late at night or with huge gaps in between meals), or consuming high sugar foods or drinks can lead to poor sleep quality and blood sugar imbalances, which can increase cortisol,” explains Cara Shaw, nutritionist at Blueiron. “This can exacerbate feelings of fatigue, anxiety and overwhelm, which are key contributors to burnout. Nutrient poor food choices can also leave you with deficiencies in key vitamins and minerals like iron – needed to support energy levels and immune health.” she says.

If you’re tempted to diet or fast in the new year, it’s also worth considering how to do this in a healthy way. “Fasting has the potential to increase the likelihood of burnout symptoms, especially in already stressed individuals.” says Shaw. “Extended fasting periods can elevate cortisol levels and deplete energy reserves, making it harder to cope with stress. For people prone to burnout, skipping meals can destabilise blood sugar levels, leading to irritability, fatigue and poor concentration. While time-restricted eating may suit some, it’s essential to assess individual stress levels and nutritional needs before fasting.”

Shaw advises opting for warming, nutrient-rich foods that sustain energy and support your immune system. This doesn’t mean you have to swerve the food you love, but it might mean working more diverse foods into your winter meals in order to hit your quota of fortifying nutrients.

Complex carbohydrates: Root vegetables, oats, quinoa and whole grains for slow-releasing energy.

Healthy fats: Avocados, nuts, seeds and oily fish to support brain health and hormone regulation.

Protein: Lean meats, eggs, tofu, lentils and chickpeas to stabilise blood sugar and repair tissues.

Vitamin C and zinc-rich foods: Citrus fruits, berries, red peppers and pumpkin seeds to support immune health.

Iron-rich foods: Leafy greens, red meat, beans and fortified cereals to combat winter fatigue.

Warm beverages: Herbal teas with calming herbs (like chamomile and lavender) can reduce stress.

Move your body

It’s no secret that moving your body will make you feel better, but it’s easy to skip gym sessions when we’re stressed and overworked. Nonetheless, exercise or even gentle stretching can lift your mood and reduce stress, which can decrease the likelihood of feeling burnt out. Think of movement like a reset for your nervous system.

“It’s essential not to set fitness goals or have expectations that will only set you up for failure.” says PT and health coach Edwina Jenner. “I tell my clients that I appreciate longer workouts may take a backseat when your routine is up in the air, but retaining short, manageable workouts along with getting outside and walking in nature is the formula needed to ensure they do not abandon their self care needs altogether. Viewing fitness as self care rather than another chore or obligation can help you reframe working out as vital to your overall happiness and wellbeing.”

Jenner advises doing short, manageable workouts during the winter months, like 10-15 minutes of bodyweight exercises such as squats, planks and lunges, or a brisk walk outside. “Moderate, non-stressful activity prevents excessive spikes in cortisol. For midlife women in perimenopause who are more sensitive to stress, these shorter workouts are ideal as they do not overwhelm the body but will help to make you feel calmer and give you some of that all-important headspace that we don’t just want but also need.” she says.

If you aren’t a keen gym goer or weight training isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other ways to use exercise to boost your mental health. Stretching routines, foam rolling, yoga or even walking the dog can all help to release tension and stave off the symptoms of burnout.

open image in gallery Mindfulness techniques can help with controlling the symptoms of burnout ( Getty/iStock )

Make time for mental fitness

It’s not just physical fitness that can counter fatigue and overwhelm. There are plenty of practices that can soothe nerves and provide perspective that don’t require you to lift a finger. Mindfulness and meditation offer proven strategies to help lower stress levels, aid better sleep and strengthen your mental resilience in challenging situations.

“I swear by meditation,” Weston says. “It has been used for centuries, but in recent years it has become much more accessible to the average person. Essentially, when meditating, we are trying to control our thoughts to focus our attention on the present moment: take note of all the sensations your body is aware of, from the sounds around you to the feel of your clothes against your skin. Tune into your emotions and thoughts and try to observe them like a bystander, without any judgment.”

Like any exercise, meditation takes practice and Penny explains that, “it’s important not to become discouraged when your mind starts to wander. With time and effort your focus will become stronger. It’s something you can do virtually anywhere at no cost, and there are many benefits for your mental wellbeing and overall health.”

Weston also recommends a gratitude practice.

“There’s no right or wrong way to feel grateful,” she says. “But being very specific is a good way to do it. Don’t feel under pressure to record big things, aim for five small things. Something like, ‘I’m grateful for the cup of tea I enjoyed this morning’ is absolutely fine, so long as it’s true.”

“If you’re struggling to find five things to record, then be proactive and create little moments of pleasure for yourself. It really doesn’t need to be anything momentous. Sitting in the sun for a few minutes, reading a chapter of a good book, catching up with a friend – they’re all achievable pleasures for most people. Writing them down is an important part of the process, try to fix a time to do it every single day.”

Mindfulness, advises Dr Nearney, can be vital when it comes to avoiding burnout. “It is not uncommon to pick-up from an episode of burnout only to end up right back in that pit of overwhelm again a few months later. Our brains love to take short cuts and will lead us quickly back into familiar patterns if we are not mindful.” she says.

“Try to work out what contributed to the burnout in the first place and reflect on what could be done differently to avoid a repeat episode. Now is also the time to seek professional support for any root cause that could be playing a part, such as alcohol issues, depression, or perimenopausal symptoms.”

Focus on sleep and rest

Rest is essential for the brain and body. But often, we might think we’re resting when actually we’re still in a state of stress and hyper-vigilance. Taking time to actually switch off can make all the difference when avoiding the symptoms of overwhelm and fatigue.

According to psychologist Doctor Becky Spelman, “having some meaningful downtime is absolutely essential for our mental and physical health. Over time, stress can build up to an unsustainable level and our brain functions start to slow down and work less effectively. When we take a break, it’s easier for our brains to absorb new information, process new sensations and create new memories – a process known as cognitive flexibility”.

open image in gallery Quality sleep allows our bodies to recover and regulates hormone levels ( Getty/iStock )

Taking regular breaks to reset and recharge your brain will help you manage stress more effectively and regulate your nervous system. These breaks don’t have to be long – 15 minutes can be enough for a stretch, a walk, a meditation or some quiet time without distractions. However, a longer break can also lead to improved long-term wellbeing, so it’s important to take at least a few days every once in a while.

Dr Spelman explains: “That serotonin boost leads to a ‘holiday halo’. Having a vacation when we get to focus on ourselves and what makes us happy is important to our wellbeing. Planning the vacation, going on it and then reflecting afterwards on what we’ve done all boosts happiness, and along with it the levels of serotonin in the brain, contributing to positive mood and a healthy brain for much longer than any vacation lasts. Elevated mood can persist for at least a month following a vacation and just taking a break once a year can reduce stress levels at work in general.”

Sleep is also essential for mood regulation, and not getting enough of it can cause hormonal imbalances that can result in chronic low mood and heightened anxiety. It can be hard to get enough sleep all year round but there are several ways to improve on the quality and quantity of the sleep you’re getting.

Weston says “avoiding screens and stimulants in the hours before bedtime, and ensuring your bedroom is quiet, dark and around 18°C, will help. Most adults should aim for at least seven hours of uninterrupted sleep per night, but the amount needed to allow you to wake up rested, refreshed and alert will vary from one person to another.”

Using sleep aids like supplements, SAD lamps and tracking apps can help too, especially if you find yourself waking in the night feeling anxious about the sources of stress in your life. If you’re finding yourself worrying more than usual, Weston also suggests seeking help from a loved one or professional who can help to put your stressors into perspective.

‘Talking to someone about your worries can offer a huge relief – it will feel like a weight has been lifted from your shoulders. It is important to remember that no worry is too small, and that all your feelings are valid. Without you knowing, a conversation with someone could really help them too – they might be going through a similar thing,” she says.

“If you don’t feel like you have someone to talk to, arrange to speak with a professional or make use of one of the amazing services like the Anxiety UK helpline. It can also be nice to talk to someone over the phone rather than face to face, as you may feel like you can open up more.”

